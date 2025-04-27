



Conor Benn has opened up on what he said to Chris Eubank Sr after the boxing icon made a shock appearance at his son’s bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night. Eubank Jrdefeated Benn in a 12-round middleweight classic, winning 116-112 on all three of the judges’ scorecards. Yet, Eubank Sr’s surprise showing dominated the headlines on the night. Eubank Sr was hugely critical of the fight in the build up, which came after years of not speaking to his son. Eubank Jr also touched upon their fractured relationship prior to the fight. Yet they were all smiles in London, and Benn has claimed that seeing the pair reconcile was a highlight of the evening.

“I looked at Chris [Eubank] Snr, and I grabbed him by the neck and said ‘mate, I’m so happy you’re here, I’m so happy you turned up’,” Benn said after the fight. “You know because outside of everything else, outside of all the noise and promotion, and the fight, your relationship with your dad never goes. “That’s always there, that’s long-standing, that’s real – without boxing. You know, what’s boxing? Because I’d pick the relationship with my dad over boxing any day of the week. So if this has brought them together, then that’s worth its weight in gold.” Benn, the son of boxing icon Nigel, helped deliver an epic battle with Eubank Jr in front of 67,000 fans. While Benn started fast with Eubank Jr looking laboured, the tide turned in the fourth as Eubank began to land his left hook at will. However, the pair traded blows, and even a clash of heads, as they served up a final round for the ages. Afterwards, Eubank Jr celebrated wildly, dropping to his knees in ecstasy, while Benn fell into his dad’s arms.

Previously, Eubank Sr had hit out at his son’s conduct in the build-up to the fight, labelling him a “disgrace”, after Eubank Jr split an egg over Benn in their pre-fight face-off. Yet after the fight, Jr paid tribute to his great rival and his father, referencing his two legendary fights with Nigel Benn from the 1990 and 1993. “I knew I was capable of that. I just needed someone to bring it out of me,” he said. “I didn’t expect Conor to be the guy to do that. I didn’t know he had that in him, I thought I would break him early. I underestimated him, I didn’t prepare for a fight like that. “The fact our fathers fought years ago brought out a different spirit and I am happy to have my father with me. He needed to be here. All this is because of him.”





