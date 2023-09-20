



Conor Benn will return to the ring on September 23 against Rodolfo Orozco on the Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda undercard at the Caribe Royale Orlando, Florida. The Brit has not fought in over 12 months after twice testing positive for the banned substance clomifene in a pre-fight VADA drugs test ahead of his long-awaited grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr in October.

‘The Destroyer’ had his provisional suspension lifted in July by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel clearing the way for his comeback. However, UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control have since appealed the ruling. Multiple reports claim that the decision to lift Benn’s suspension was “focused heavily” on UKAD’s inability to rule on VADA drug tests and did not include an examination of how the banned substance got into Benn’s system, leading to an appeal. Amid those appeals, Benn is back in action across the pond against 24-year-old Mexican brawler Orozco in three days’ time. Orozco is 32-3-3 as a professional and has never fought outside of his home nation before.

“I am undefeated in the ring, and in spirit,” said Benn. “A return on Saturday is a step closer to redemption. After that, I’m putting the 147-160 divisions on notice. You are looking at a determined man with a deep desire to beat them all.” “I want to thank Matchroom and BXSTRS for this opportunity,” said Orozco. “This is exactly what I’ve been waiting for. This isn’t short notice for me because I’ve been preparing for this moment my entire life. You’ve made a mistake Conor, and I’ll show you that this Saturday.”

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn added: “Conor Benn is back and I’m looking forward to seeing him pick up where he left off. He’s ready to go straight in for a big fight now but his trainer Tony Sims will be pleased to get him back sooner against a game opponent in Rodolfo Orozco. “Conor is looking unbelievable in the gym and I cannot wait to see him back in the ring where he belongs on what is a fantastic fight card in Florida.” Fellow Brit Sandy Ryan also features on the bill as she bids to become the first unified female World Welterweight champion. The WBO title-holder takes on unified champion Jessica McCaskill for the WBO, WBC, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine belts out in Florida.





