On Tuesday, Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh disclosed that the victor of the upcoming fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Benn could be set to square off with the Mexican icon next year. Speaking to Sky Sports, Alalshikh said: “Whoever is the winner we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo.

“If Eubank wins, he will have the chance to do Canelo at the beginning of 2026. We have two big conferences, one in Manchester on Tuesday, and one in London on Thursday, it will be huge. And I think it will be a great fight. And also the undercard is strong. The result of this fight and the undercard will impact the future of our cards.”

Alalshikh also confirmed the inclusion of a rematch clause for the forthcoming bout, stating: “We have in our contract rematch options. And yes, why not? But we are now focusing on the first fight. Let’s see what happens, and I think it will be something amazing, never happened before.”

Benn, who is already stepping up two weight classes to face Eubank Jr – from welterweight to middleweight – has indicated in an interview with Ring Magazine that he might decline the opportunity to ascend further to super-middleweight to challenge Alvarez. When questioned about the potential clash with ‘Saul,’ Benn remarked: “I mean, you want payday as Canelo says. So, nah, I’m good. I’ll have to pass.”

The highly-anticipated grudge match between Benn and Eubank Jr is all set for April 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Tensions flared as the two fighters came face to face last night since their middleweight clash was announced. In a heated exchange, Eubank Jr delivered a slap to his foe while clutching an egg, mocking Benn’s earlier claim that his 2022 failed drug test was due to overconsumption of eggs. The confrontation in Manchester escalated quickly, forcing the fighters to be separated, with Benn later vowing on social media: “That’s the only shot you’ll land on me you f*****g p****. Two rounds you are finished.”