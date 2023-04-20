



Conor Benn could receive a similar charge to fellow boxer Amir Khan for his failed drug tests ahead of his clash with Chris Eubank Jr. UKAD have confirmed that Benn has been charged under article 2.2 of their rules for ‘use’ and is facing a two-year suspension.

Benn tested positive for the banned substance clomifene before his bout with Eubank Jr back in October but has maintained his innocence ever since. The 26-year-old was recently cleared by the WBC after he filed a 270-page document in his defence. However, the British Boxing Board of Control’s (BBBofC) official anti-doping partner UKAD has chosen to suspend him from competing in any event authorised or recognised by the BBBofC. A statement released by UKAD, reads: “Following reports in the media and comments made by professional boxer Mr Conor Benn on Tuesday 18 April 2023, and in exceptional circumstances, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) confirms that Mr Benn was notified and provisionally suspended by UKAD on 15 March 2023 in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules.

“Whilst provisionally suspended Mr Benn is prohibited from participating in any capacity (or assisting another Athlete in any capacity) in a Competition, Event or activity that is organised, convened, authorised or recognised by the British Boxing Board of Control or any other World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport. “UKAD can also confirm that on 3 April 2023 it charged Mr Benn with an Article 2.2 violation for the alleged Use of a Prohibited Substance (clomifene). The charge against Mr Benn is pending and will now follow the Results Management process in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules.

“UKAD issues this statement in accordance with its Policy on Public disclosure of provisional suspensions and charges and Articles 7.10.7 and 7.11.5 of the UK Anti-Doping Rules. UKAD will not be providing any further comment at this stage.” - Advertisement - Presidency’s comment on Benue security shows killings endorsed by Buhari govt – Ortom alleges Read more Mikel Arteta replies Thierry Henry over comment on Arsenal being ‘too emotional’ Read more Benn issued a statement on Tuesday after reports from Boxing News circulated about a potential UKAD ban. He wrote: “I can’t comment on anything to do with UKAD, other than to say that I am in touch with them. Someone at the BBBoC [British Boxing Board of Control] or UKAD obviously wanted to create a headline unlike the [Amir] Khan case where it was kept quiet for 14 months, but this nothing new. I remain free to fight outside of the UK.” Benn is likely to receive a similar ban to Khan who has been suspended after returning adverse findings for the banned substance ostarine in a post-fight drugs test following his stoppage loss to Kell Brook in February 2022. UKAD have since ruled out “deliberate or reckless conduct” in Khan’s case as the dose was too small to give any performance advantage but also rejected his defence that it was transmitted by a tainted supplement or human contact.









Source link