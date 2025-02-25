Conor Benn has called Chris Eubank Jr a “f****** p****” and told him he will finish their fight in April within two rounds after being slapped with an egg during a chaotic press conference. The 28-year-old had to be held back by security after being enraged by Eubank.
The pair will meet in the ring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26. They stood face-to-face for the first time after exchanging blows in front of the media.
A feisty press conference in Manchester saw Eubank press Benn on his failed drugs test. Plans for their initial bout were derailed in 2022 when Benn was banned from boxing. He was only recently allowed to compete again.
They then faced off but the tense moment was cut short by Eubank cracking an egg on his opponent’s face. Benn had to be held back by several security staff.
Just moments after the incident, Benn furiously posted on X: “That’s the only shot you’ll land on me you f****** p****. Two rounds you are finished @ChrisEubankJr.”
The event in Manchester precedes another press conference in London on Thursday. Both fighters are going head-to-head 35 years after their boxing icon fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank fought in an epic battle. Benn won the original contest in Birmingham before a sold-out Old Trafford witnessed a draw in the rematch.
Tensions between Benn and Eubank have been heightened further by the announcement that the winner of their fight could face Canelo Alvarez in Saudi Arabia. Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh told Sky Sports: “Whoever is the winner, we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo.”
They were originally due to fight in 2022 but Benn tested positive for the banned substance clomifene. He was cleared by the WBC in 2023 after it said an “elevated consumption of eggs” was a “reasonable explanation” for his adverse finding.
That was the reason behind Eubank’s bizarre attack in Manchester and low blows on the subject were aimed at Benn during the press conference.
Eubank posted on X: “Apparently egg contamination was the reason for his two failed drugs tests. So I contaminated him with an egg.”
Benn was only recently fully cleared and will now get his fight with Eubank on April 26.
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!