Conor Benn has called Chris Eubank Jr a “f****** p****” and told him he will finish their fight in April within two rounds after being slapped with an egg during a chaotic press conference. The 28-year-old had to be held back by security after being enraged by Eubank.

The pair will meet in the ring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26. They stood face-to-face for the first time after exchanging blows in front of the media.

A feisty press conference in Manchester saw Eubank press Benn on his failed drugs test. Plans for their initial bout were derailed in 2022 when Benn was banned from boxing. He was only recently allowed to compete again.

They then faced off but the tense moment was cut short by Eubank cracking an egg on his opponent’s face. Benn had to be held back by several security staff.