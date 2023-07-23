Congratulations pour in as Wumi Toriola holds housewarming party

Congratulations are in order as Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola holds her housewarming party with close friends and families.

Wumi Toriola shared a short clip on Instagram that captured the moment she hosted a few of her close friends and relatives for her housewarming party.

The mother of one appreciated God for helping her complete her home and congratulated herself for her housewarming.

She wrote, “It is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvellous in our sight…

Congratulations to me on my House warming dedication…

Her colleagues, including Kemi Afolabi, Biola Bayo, Mide Martins, Moyo Lawal, Seilat, Ireti Osayemi, and Helen Paul, among others, congratulated her with heartwarming words.

Wumi Toriola acquires new mansion in Lagos

This update trails Wumi Toriola’s latest multimillion-naira mansion in Lekki Lagos state. Recall that she shared an online video of her new mansion and expressed gratitude to God for the marvellous gift.

The mother of one proudly announced that she is one of the Lekki house owners.

“Of a truthful is the Lord’s doing; it is marvellous in our sight. Congratulations to me, as I am a BONAFIDE owner of one of these units. Newest Lekki house owner. To my maker, I bring all the glory to you”.