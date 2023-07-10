Monday, July 10, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESCongratulations pour in as KWAM1 receives confirmation letter from IJebu King
CELEBRITIES

Congratulations pour in as KWAM1 receives confirmation letter from IJebu King

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
KWAM1 is the new Olori Omoba Akile Ijebu

Congratulations have pouring in for famous Nigeria Fuji singer , King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, otherwise known as KWAM1 or K1 De Ultimate, receives a confirmation letter on his new title.

Recall that KWAM1 was conferred with the title of The New Olori Omoba Akile Ijebu, during the just concluded Ojude oba festival in IJebu.

KWAM1 shared his confirmation letter on his social media page with adoration to God. The singer officially announced his newest title as The New Olori Omoba Akile Ijebu.

“Congratulationn

God Almighty take the glory as I received the confirmation letter from the Office of The Awujale Of Ijebuland on my conferment as The New Olori Omoba Akile Ijebu.

All other proceedings follows immediately.”

Celebrities like Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, Shina Peller, Queen Salawa Abeni, and other close associates of KWAM1 celebrate his latest achievement.

 

Previous article
Goldman Sachs says India will overtake the U.S. to become the world’s second-largest economy by 2075
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network