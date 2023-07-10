Congratulations have pouring in for famous Nigeria Fuji singer , King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, otherwise known as KWAM1 or K1 De Ultimate, receives a confirmation letter on his new title.

Recall that KWAM1 was conferred with the title of The New Olori Omoba Akile Ijebu, during the just concluded Ojude oba festival in IJebu.

KWAM1 shared his confirmation letter on his social media page with adoration to God. The singer officially announced his newest title as The New Olori Omoba Akile Ijebu.

"

God Almighty take the glory as I received the confirmation letter from the Office of The Awujale Of Ijebuland on my conferment as The New Olori Omoba Akile Ijebu.

All other proceedings follows immediately.”

Celebrities like Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, Shina Peller, Queen Salawa Abeni, and other close associates of KWAM1 celebrate his latest achievement.