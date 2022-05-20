CELEBRITIES
“Congratulations” Chris Brown writes after his ex-girlfriend Rihanna welcomed a baby boy with A$AP Rocky
Chris Brown has taken to his Instagram Story to drop a congratulatory message after it was announced that Rihanna has welcomed a baby boy.
“Congratulations,” he wrote, alongside an emoji of a pregnant woman.
Chris Brown and Rihanna dated on and off. Their relationship initially ended in 2009 after Chris physically assaulted Rihanna. Then, they got back together again years later and finally split for good.
Chris has gone on to welcome 3 children from 3 different women.
This is Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first child.
Davido hosts American rapper, DaBaby, in Lagos
American rapper, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk popularly referred to as DaBaby got into Lagos from Germany for a music video shoot with Nigerian music star Davido.
The famous rapper posted numerous videos on his Instagram page while exploring the city of Lagos. First, he visited a Nike shoe store where he bought a few sneakers, then, he shared a video of himself among a crowd of Lagosians, before entering his vehicle.
Also, he sprayed some amount of dollars to the crowd whereafter a man from the crowd warned him to hold his phone tight.
Some minutes later, the artist shared a video of him with Davido in his Lamborghini, DaBaby asked “where are we going” and Davido replied, saying “tonight, I will show you Lagos”.
Davido also posted on his social media platforms to confirm the arrival of DaBaby in Nigeria. He wrote: “My boy finna touch down the Motherland.”
The American rapper also referred to Nigeria as his home.
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in California court
American reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashian, has legally married her drummer boyfriend, Travis Barker.
The couple tied the knot at the downtown courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, Daily Mail reported.
This comes a few weeks after the couple had a private wedding ceremony in a Las Vegas chapel.
TMZ reported that the couple walked into the chapel around 1:30am on April 4, 2022, and presented their marriage licence to the chapel owner who also served as witness.
The couple did not allow the venue to take pictures as they employed a personal photographer and security.
They exchanged vows with a few of their loved ones and their security present including her maternal grandmother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell and Barker’s father, Randy.
Neither Kourtney’s famous sisters nor her kids were spotted at the wedding or the celebration after.
While this is Kourtney’s first marriage, she has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
This will be Barker’s third marriage after his marriage with Melissa Kennedy ended in 2002, lasting less than a year.
He also parted ways with ex Shanna Moakler in 2008 after four years of marriage and two children.
Kanye West’s girlfriend, Chaney Jones gets his name ‘Ye’ tattooed on her wrist (photos)
Kanye West’s new girlfriend, Chaney Jones has taken her love for the rapper to another level.
The 24-year-old Instagram influencer, who has an uncanny resemblance to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, got his name ‘Ye’ tattooed on her left wrist.
Chaney posted a photo of herself on Instagram Stories Thursday May 12, wearing a tiny bandeau top and shiny pants with built-in heels and showed off the “Famous” rapper’s new name tattooed.
Eagle-eyed fans spotted “ye,” West’s legal moniker since October 2021 inked in script on the outside of Jones’ wrist.
Kanye and Chaney were first linked together in early February following his split from actress Julia Fox.
Kanye and Julia, 32, dated for six weeks before splitting in early February.
Chaney Jones’s new tattoo of Kanye West comes days after Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson debuted new ink featuring the first initials of the reality star and West’s four kids.
