Tuesday, July 25, 2023
'Complete disgrace' – Emefiele's brother condemns DSS, prison officers' fight in court

Emefiele's brother condemns DSS, prison officers' fight in court

George, a brother to the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, has condemned the face-off between operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Correctional Centre.

Operatives of both security outfits engaged in a face-off after Emefiele’s trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The DSS intended to return Emefiele to custody while men of the NCoS were also on ground to move the suspended CBN governor to its correctional centre following the order of the court.

The Justice Nicholas Oweibo-led court had granted Emefiele bail in the sum of N20 million after six weeks in the custody of the DSS.

Reacting, George described the fight between the two security agencies as a disgrace.

Speaking with journalists at the court premises, George said: “It’s unfortunate that this is happening in Nigeria, a democratic nation that is blessed with people of integrity.

“I remembered how the current president fought the military tooth and nail during the NADECO period.

“Three courts have said release him on bail, he is not running away, he served this nation for nine years, all his life was in Nigeria here.

“You can imagine where two Federal Government apparatuses are fighting themselves. This is a disgrace to this nation.

“How else are we going to describe this? If this is happening today to somebody who served this nation for nine years, then, what is the fate of the poor man.”

