Commuters groan as fuel scarcity hits Lagos

Commuters and motorists in Lagos may face a difficult week, as fuel stations have shut their pumps over a lack of petrol.

NewsDay observed that many passengers were stranded at various bus stops in the state.

Some of the commuters who spoke with our correspondents attributed their sufferings to the non availabilty of commercial vehicles on the road.

Commercial drivers interviewed by our correspondent confirmed that the development was due to the fuel scarcity, particularly the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

One of our correspondents saw that there was a long queue of vehicles at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s station along Ogba-Aguda road, with many people struggling to buy fuel.

A passenger, who spoke with our correspondent, lamented over the development saying he had been at the bus stop for an hour.

“I don’t know why they are making life hard for us in this country. Any small thing, the drivers have doubled the price. Our politicians will not address this problem now, they are only interested in the elections, a passenger identified as Sola Badmus, said.

“My brother, I’m just tired of this country, they want to cut short our lives, another passenger, who was yet to give his name, said, as he managed to scuffle for a bus that parked to convey passengers at Berger, under-bridge, for twice the usual price.

Fuel scarcity had been building up in some parts of the country before now. The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had recently been caught up in some fuel scarcity, with vehicles seen queuing up for fuel since May.

All of them said their current stock is finished.