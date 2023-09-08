Commotion at MMIA as FAAN relocates airlines to new terminal

There was chaos and commotion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Thursday following the relocation of some flights to the new terminal of the airport.

The relocation from the old terminal and new terminal was as a result of the fire incident recorded at the old terminal on Wednesday which disrupted flight operations for hours.

Sources who spoke with our correspondent yesterday said the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had to disconnect electricity supply for all the foreign airlines to move.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo had last week directed all the foreign airlines to relocate to the new terminal by October 1.

Many foreign airlines had refused to relocate to the new terminal commissioned in March last year by former President Muhammadu Buhari citing capacity constraints.

Barely three weeks to the deadline, the terminal was partially gutted by fire forcing passengers, air traffic controllers and other airport users to scamper for safety.

FAAN yesterday said it had redirected processing of passengers through the New International Terminal, effective immediately.