Common sex mistakes couples make in bed
There’s no such thing as perfect sex. We all tend to make mistakes! Some mistakes aren’t entirely avoidable while some are, and aiming towards avoiding common sex mistakes can readily amp up the temperature in the bedroom. In account of this, here are some common sex mistakes that couples make in bed.
1 Foreplay is really, really important
What we all know from movies is that they get to the real act pretty quickly. But in real life, it’s quite the opposite. Foreplay is much needed and it’s not just about attending to the common areas but exploring the many curves and hollows of your partner’s body. You would be surprised to see how much your partner would love it if you pay attention to their unexplored parts!
2. Don’t force yourself to go down on your partner
Oral sex can be extremely enjoyable but one of the most common mistakes men and women do is unintentionally forcing themselves to perform oral sex on their partner. Some may consider it to be very uncomfortable. So, if you’re not up for it, firmly state it before indulging in sex.
3. Protection, protection and protection!
Many couples out there love to enjoy the feel of raw sex. Even though, as fun as it sounds, it’s extremely dangerous as there are increased chances of catching sexually transmitted diseases if you and your partner haven’t got yourselves checked. What’s more, there’s the risk of getting pregnant. Hence, protection during sex is a must and either of the partners should always carry a condom in their pocket or purse.
4. Period sex is not gross
Ladies! Be rest assured that period sex can be just as calming, exciting and fun. Several researches have suggested that the chances of orgasm increase during period sex because of the heightened hormones. Keep some towels in handy and try some basic sex positions for now. It should be pretty enjoyable.
5. To-do lists are overrated
Don’t stick to a to-do sex list because you and your partner will begin to feel the pressure of checking it out. Sex is all about taking it slow, enjoying it and finding pleasure but sometimes, it can be rough and quick as well. Sex bucket lists can be extremely exciting and spontaneous but don’t exceed your body’s capabilities while trying to fulfil them.
5 most common first-time sex mistakes
Indulging in a sexual act for the first time is not as hunky-dory as portrayed in pop culture.
In fact, first-time sex is quite the opposite of that. It brings into play a number of emotions ranging from pressure to anxiety.
In addition, one needs to be fully aware and knowledgeable before indulging in a sexual act for the first time. This could help both the partners understand how to go about everything and makes it easier for them to convey what they want from each other.
Here is a look at the most common first-time sex mistakes.
1. Not talking about it first
If you are in a relationship with someone that you hope to have sex with for the first time, engage in a serious conversation about sex beforehand. It’s necessary to find out what you both think about it, what your wants, needs, and fears are, and what you find gross, weird, or confusing. Knowing what the other person thinks and feels about sex is paramount for having a good first time.
2.Not using a condom
Condoms aren’t necessarily exciting, but they are important. Being protected against potential pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections is very important. Also, having sex for the first time without using a condom might make you tempted to keep skipping the condom the next time you have sex, and the time after that until you face some consequences.
3. Not understanding consent
Consent means both partners feel that the other person has their interests at heart, and neither person is scared of what the other person might do. If you don’t understand consent, you are likely to cause your partner traumatic experiences that could qualify as sexual assault or even rape.
4.Pressuring your partner
Having sex for the first time is an incredibly intimate and personal thing — something you will probably remember for the rest of your life. But never pressurize your partner into it. People shouldn’t do anything sexual until they are ready, and making demands or pleading is not going to make someone feel ready.
5. Bragging about it afterward
When you are done having your first sexual experience, you might think of telling people about it. However, this can turn the experience into a negative one, especially for your partner if they are not expecting to have details of this intimate moment spread around. Thus, before you go sharing all the details, check with your partner about who you both agree gets to know and who doesn’t.
Why break-up sex is not a bad idea!
Two of the most dreaded words one can ever hear are: “It’s over”.
The sheer utterance of these words is enough to send shivers down one’s spine.
While the ending of one’s romantic relationship can leave a bitter taste on their lips, experts agree that closure in any break-up or loss is vital.
While many find it difficult to cut ties with those they once loved, according to the latest report, break-up sex can be a good idea for couples who are struggling to find closure.
According to the Science Daily publication, a new study published in The Archives of Sexual Behaviour finds that not only does break-up sex not interfere with the process of ending the relationship, but it may help the process of moving on.
It turns out that in some cases, break-up sex may be exactly the closure you need.
According to sex therapist Dr Holly Richmond, in break-ups that end in a completely mutual understanding, having sex can be a beautiful and connected ending. In cases where both partners have truly resolved their feelings, break-up sex can be a good idea.
7 things women want in bed
- TAKING CHARGE IS NOT BAD
Oh, there will be some women who feel that you are pushy. If you are making out with a woman, and she starts to push back, ask nicely if things are moving too fast.
If she says yes, say something like “I’m sorry – you just look so fucking delicious. I’ll go slower.” Otherwise, skillfully move forward.
If you start kissing a woman, and she responds well, and before long, you’re both on the floor with her skirt pushed up, and you on top of her, it’s not the time to roll onto your back and start awkwardly stroking the top of her head.
Seriously, grow a goddamn pair. YOU’RE the man. Act like one.
2. PLEASE LEARN TO RESPECT THE CLIT
It’s different for every woman, so ask what she likes. Do not, I repeat, do not just wiggle your fingers around her pussy like you’re trying to tickle her.
Do not drum your fingertips against her vulva like you are impatiently waiting at the Sears Tire Center for your receipt. Do not push the clit like it is a doorbell at some house that you need to get inside of.
Start by using all four fingers with firm yet gentle pressure against the outside of her pussy. Do not charge in with a single finger and start jabbing at things.
And if you really don’t know what to do, ask her. Just ask. “How do you like it?”.
It’s a simple question, and most women will answer straight out. If she’s being all coy, ask “Do you like pressure? Is it sensitive?” The clitoris is a varied item, indeed.
Treat each one as though you have never encountered one before. Forget everything that your last partner liked.
3. MOST WOMEN LIKE TO BE FUCKED, AND FUCKED WELL
Yes, there are women out there who want to “make love” every time – sweet, gentle, rocking love with lots of eye contact and loving kisses.
Those women are not the majority.
The majority like to be pounded. The majority like to have their hair pulled. The majority like a good, solid jackhammering.
When a woman is bucking wildly against you, it’s not because she wants you to pull back and slowly swirl your cock around her vagina like you’re mixing a cake batter up there.
It’s because she wants you to hold down her arms, or grab her hips, or push her legs above her head, and fuck her harder.
Don’t be too afraid of what this means as far as gender equality goes – I am a raging feminist bitch, but I still want to be penetrated like you are planning on fucking my throat from the inside out.
4. A LITTLE ROUGHNESS IS NICE
Do not pretend that you had no idea that some women like their hair pulled. Do not act shocked if she wants you to spank her (“Really? Spanking? Won’t it hurt?” – yes, it does. That’s the fucking point).
We know you’ve read Stuff and Maxim, and that’s all those laddie mags talk about in their “How to Please Her” sections. Start with light, full handed smacks to the area of her ass that she sits on.
Judge her response and continue on from there.
You don’t have to bend her over one knee and tell her she’s a naughty girl and that Daddy’s going to punish her; save that for the fifth date.
Women are less delicate than you think, so don’t worry about breaking her hip.
If you’re not strong enough to leave a mark, do something about it. Get to the gym and lift skinny boy.
5. IT’S OK FOR YOU TO MAKE NOISE
Otherwise, we feel like we are fucking a ninja. Unless you actually are a ninja, and have sneaked into our rooms with vibrating nanuchaku and zippered black pajamas, please, please make some noise.
If you’re banging a woman, and she’s crying out and saying your name and moaning, and you can’t even manage a grunt, she’s going to feel like an idiot.
You don’t have to make the sounds she is making, but do SOMETHING. You know how when you are watching porn, and the girl does something great to the guy and the guy kind of goes “Ah!”, half grunt, half yell?
That’s HOT. Do that. Whisper our name (assuming you know it) gruffly. Groan against her neck when you’re in missionary position.
You don’t have to grunt like a mountain gorilla, but if you are totally mute, she’s going to get worried.
6. MOST WOMEN LIKE DIRTY TALK, IN ADDITION TO THE GRUNTING.
If you’d like to get some dirty talk going, ask her if she likes the way you fuck her. If she responds well, continue with something like, “I love fucking you. God, you look so fucking hot.”
Is she still moaning in response? “Your tits are so beautiful.” Does that work? If she doesn’t respond well to the term “tits”, you might have to stop there.
If she keep moaning or responding, pass Go and collect $200. Try the following:
- “Oh, god. Your pussy is SO tight.”
- “You’re so wet – are you wet because you like the feel of my cock ramming you?”
- “I think I’m going to come inside you. I’m going to fill up your little cunt.” (It doesn’t matter that you’re wearing a condom; we LOVE hearing this.)
If all of those work, you can then progress to things like “sexy little bitch” and “dirty whore”. Tread carefully, but please, tread.
Do not tiptoe. Do not sit down. Charge.
7. YOU’RE NOT OBLIGATED TO EAT A WOMAN OUT.
In return, she’s not obligated to choke on your dick. Don’t skip one and expect the other.
If you do eat a woman out, the only comment you should make about her pussy is how nice it is.
The length of her labia minora, the color of her interior, her waxing job or full bush – you are not John Madden. No time for color commentary.
7. DO NOT BITCH ABOUT CONDOMS
Oh, we hate them. Trust us. They hurt us more than they hurt you. But we don’t want to be preggers, and you don’t want to catch anything, right?
Don’t whine about condom sex.
Do not explain that you can’t come with one on. LEARN to come with one on, or if not, help us figure out what to do with you once we’re satisfied and it’s time for you to let loose your load.
8. WE REALLY LIKE IT WHEN YOU COME
It’s called a money shot for a reason. Watching semen shoot out of you is one of the most gratifying things EVER.
However, do not assume that she wants you to jack it off onto her face.
She might, but don’t assume. Seeing and/or feeling you come is rewarding for us, so there’s no need to deprive us of it, but please do consult us before unleashing.
“I think I’m going to come – how do you like it?” is a fair question that shouldn’t rob you of your testicles.
In recent memory, I’ve been fucked by a very aggressive, manly guy, and I’ve been… well, fucked is the wrong term here. I’ve been penetrated by a total and utter wuss.
Who am I going to run back to when I’m ready for my fill? Manly McHardon, that’s who.
*New point of clarification – some people have brought up some really great issues in response to this post, so let me say this: I don’t mean to imply that all women like to be treated like whores.
I do mean to say that most women I know have told me that they like sex rougher than most men give it to them. Rough does NOT equal chains and bondage. And this applies to the bedroom only, and does not mean that she wants you to choose her dinner for her, or treat her like less of a person.
**Some women have said that they don’t like it rough and what the hell am I thinking? Well, girls, you’re in the minority. HOWEVER, all women need to remember that, in addition to be straight forward about your sexual desires, you need to be straight forward about your sexual limits.
Don’t be afraid to ask for more, but when something feels wrong, say so. Don’t ever do something you don’t want to do in silence and then blame the guy. Silence is dangerous.
