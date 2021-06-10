LIFESTYLES
Common sex mistakes couples make in bed
There’s no such thing as perfect sex. We all tend to make mistakes! Some mistakes aren’t entirely avoidable while some are, and aiming towards avoiding common sex mistakes can readily amp up the temperature in the bedroom.
In account of this, here are some common sex mistakes that couples make in bed.
Foreplay is really, really important
What we all know from movies is that they get to the real act pretty quickly. But in real life, it’s quite the opposite. Foreplay is much needed and it’s not just about attending to the common areas but exploring the many curves and hollows of your partner’s body. You would be surprised to see how much your partner would love it if you pay attention to their unexplored parts!
Don’t force yourself to go down on your partner
Oral sex can be extremely enjoyable but one of the most common mistakes men and women do is unintentionally forcing themselves to perform oral sex on their partner. Some may consider it to be very uncomfortable. So, if you’re not up for it, firmly state it before indulging in sex.
Protection, protection and protection!
Many couples out there love to enjoy the feel of raw sex. Even though, as fun as it sounds, it’s extremely dangerous as there are increased chances of catching sexually transmitted diseases if you and your partner haven’t got yourselves checked. What’s more, there’s the risk of getting pregnant. Hence, protection during sex is a must and either of the partners should always carry a condom in their pocket or purse.
Period sex is not gross
Ladies! Be rest assured that period sex can be just as calming, exciting and fun. Several researches have suggested that the chances of orgasm increase during period sex because of the heightened hormones. Keep some towels in handy and try some basic sex positions for now. It should be pretty enjoyable.
To-do lists are overrated
Don’t stick to a to-do sex list because you and your partner will begin to feel the pressure of checking it out. Sex is all about taking it slow, enjoying it and finding pleasure but sometimes, it can be rough and quick as well. Sex bucket lists can be extremely exciting and spontaneous but don’t exceed your body’s capabilities while trying to fulfil them.
LIFESTYLES
Why the 4-5 shrinks in winter!
IF YOU did natural science at school, then you should be familiar with the term convection current.
A convection current is known as “warm air rising and cold air sinking”.
Simply put, as hot air cools it sinks back to the surface of the earth, where it gets warmed by the ocean only to rise again.
Something that also works like a convection current is the human 4-5 in winter.
According to sexologists, we already know and have heard of the summer 4-5 and how effective its rise is during the hot weather.
However, according to health experts, the 4-5 in winter tends to sink like the cold air.
According to Times of India magazine, the cold weather can cause penises to shrink, decrease erections and cause difficulty reaching an orgasm.
According to sex and relationship expert Annabelle Knight, the blood vessels in the 4-5 shut down because of the cold.
Annabelle further explained that men can expect their 4-5s to shrink by up to 50% in length and 20%-30% in girth.
Men’s Health magazine further elaborated that your body is programmed to preserve heat and energy.
So in the cold, it funnels its resources into maintaining blood flow to the middle of your body, where your vital organs are.
However, in order to do that, your body has to reduce blood flow to your appendages, your fingers, toes, and your penis.
Talk about the 4-5 convection current.
LIFESTYLES
5 reasons men love a curvy woman in bed
Society gives curvy women endless reasons to feel insecure. Being naked brings out our biggest and most terrifying insecurities. But let’s be real, we all know that we shouldn’t be insecure, and is far from a turn-off for our partners We possess certain assets that make sex better for both parties but no one ever wants to talk about it… So I’m going to.
1. We have more cushion for the pushin’.
To sum it up, curvy women can handle deeper, longer, more intense strokes. That’s right, we can take that d*ck! Certain sex positions are less abrasive on the male pelvis with curvy women. The added cushion absorbs the impact of his thrusts, which allows him to stroke more intensely with minimal risk of injury for both parties. Doggy style, woman on top, bridging; all of them feel better with women who have more developed lower bodies.
2. Our bodies are like a playground.
Obviously curvier women have more surface area to explore, and luckily for us, almost all of them are erogenous zones. The bum, breasts, hips, and thighs are all areas that create arousal energy when he touches, plays with or stimulates them.
3. The erogenous zones appeal to kinks.
In addition to the previous point, body worship is a common practice in the BDSM lifestyle. Kissing, sucking, licking, rubbing, biting, or even massaging body parts like legs, feet, boobs, and bums are all a major part of the pleasure for the BDSM enthusiast and the recipient. Therefore, it’s a win-win for both parties even more!
4. The shape of our bodies enhances certain sex positions.
To even further the previous two points, when her body moves, her curves move with her. Certain positions like doggy or cowgirl can really make her body move along with each thrust. When a man sees or feels her bum, for example, jiggle on his pelvis, it gets him more turned on for a variety of reasons.
5. We’re a whole lot of woman to hold onto.
You know the saying “I’m a handful?” Well, it’s true. And luckily for us, men love to get a good grip of ass, boobies or even hair or thighs. Obviously, our curves make that possible.
LIFESTYLES
Top 3 most expensive punanis (PHOTOS)
SO the old saying “Everything has a price” is true.
Admittedly, we’re now living in a world where money makes the world go round and everything is a commodity.
Every lived day under the sun is an auction and the win goes to life’s highest bidder.
Speaking about bidding, how much are you willing to bid for a punani?
Yes, you read my question correctly, but thankfully it’s a rhetorical question.
The Richest on Earth publication compiled a list of the top five most expensive virginities among women.
According to the publication, this auction-like concept saw women place a price tag on their virgin punanis.
Let’s take a look at the top three most expensive punanis:
1. Catarina Migliorini $1,5 million
This 21-year-old Brazilian model took her celibacy to the next level after her initial 2012 bid for her punani fell flat on its face. Currently, her punani looks to be sold to an Arab millionaire.
2. Raffaella Fico $1,3916 million
The 26-year-old Italian model claims she received one million euros for her virginity in a 2008 interview.
“If someone was willing to pay a million euros for me, of course I’d be embarrassed. But with that money I could realise my dreams,” she told an Italian magazine.
3. Elizabeth Raine $801,000
A mystery medical student known as Liz Raine turned virginity selling into a science.
Her masterfully-designed auction website, complete with a link to the PR company who managed her bid, contained an entire page devoted to Terms and Conditions of the arrangement; legal clauses like sexual intercourse means insertion of a penis into a vagina; and a promise to donate 35% of the sale to a charity that provides education to women in developing countries.
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Twitter ban: PDP lawmakers walk out on Gbajabiamila
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Why the 4-5 shrinks in winter!
-
NEWS2 days ago
Jonathan returns to Mali
-
NEWS2 days ago
Senate honours T.B. Joshua with a minute silence
-
NEWS2 days ago
Governor Ayade sacks another commissioner
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Biafran pound now being accepted in Italy
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari writes Reps, seeks confirmation of Yahaya as COAS
-
NEWS2 days ago
Kaduna state university suspends undergraduate academic activities indefinitely