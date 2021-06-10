Common sex mistakes couples make in bed

There’s no such thing as perfect sex. We all tend to make mistakes! Some mistakes aren’t entirely avoidable while some are, and aiming towards avoiding common sex mistakes can readily amp up the temperature in the bedroom.

In account of this, here are some common sex mistakes that couples make in bed.

Foreplay is really, really important

What we all know from movies is that they get to the real act pretty quickly. But in real life, it’s quite the opposite. Foreplay is much needed and it’s not just about attending to the common areas but exploring the many curves and hollows of your partner’s body. You would be surprised to see how much your partner would love it if you pay attention to their unexplored parts!

Don’t force yourself to go down on your partner

Oral sex can be extremely enjoyable but one of the most common mistakes men and women do is unintentionally forcing themselves to perform oral sex on their partner. Some may consider it to be very uncomfortable. So, if you’re not up for it, firmly state it before indulging in sex.

Protection, protection and protection!



Many couples out there love to enjoy the feel of raw sex. Even though, as fun as it sounds, it’s extremely dangerous as there are increased chances of catching sexually transmitted diseases if you and your partner haven’t got yourselves checked. What’s more, there’s the risk of getting pregnant. Hence, protection during sex is a must and either of the partners should always carry a condom in their pocket or purse.

Period sex is not gross



Ladies! Be rest assured that period sex can be just as calming, exciting and fun. Several researches have suggested that the chances of orgasm increase during period sex because of the heightened hormones. Keep some towels in handy and try some basic sex positions for now. It should be pretty enjoyable.

To-do lists are overrated



Don’t stick to a to-do sex list because you and your partner will begin to feel the pressure of checking it out. Sex is all about taking it slow, enjoying it and finding pleasure but sometimes, it can be rough and quick as well. Sex bucket lists can be extremely exciting and spontaneous but don’t exceed your body’s capabilities while trying to fulfil them.