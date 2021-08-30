LIFESTYLES
Common sex dreams and what they actually mean
Do you happen to wake up to a good, sensual feeling at times?
Most of the times it is because of a passionate sex dream. These dreams are quite common than you thought them to be.
Sex dreams project a lot about your mental state, psyche, sexuality and even guilt.
Sex dreams are perfectly normal and pretty common. You can experience such dreams regardless of your relationship status i.e whether you’re single, committed or in for casual flings.
Let’s now know more about some common sex dreams and what they actually mean.
1.Sex with your friend
Don’t think that having a sex dream with your friend is going to ruin the friendship. Instead, it’s a realisation that your friend has a trait that you admire greatly. You may also see a similar trait in your friend, causing you to have a steamy dream in between the sheets with them.
2. Sex with your boss
Before you freak out, this is a very common dream among many people. This actually means you have been amping up your performance at your workspace. You are finally ready to take on a much bigger role as a leader or a manager.
Sex dreams with your boss don’t necessarily mean you’re sexually attracted to your boss but it’s your subconscious that’s telling you to get after the promotion you have been wanting.
3. Sex with your ex
If you have been dreaming of having sex with your ex, it’s time to get the closure you need. Sex dreams with your ex signify that you still haven’t gotten over them. You may also be repeating the same mistakes from your previous failed relationships that may cause troubles in the present or future ones.
4. Sex with a family member
This is quite similar to having a dream about sex with your friend. It may be very weird but if there is a quality or personality trait that you find yourself familiar with, you are likely to have sex with them. Your subconscious mind will tend to play in such scenarios.
5. Dominating sex
If you always dream of being the dominant one in bed with your partner, it can highlight some existing manipulative and control issues. You may feel an ardent desire to control your work and career, partner, relationship etc. If you aren’t someone who’s usually controlling, then these types of dreams are a sign you should take more control of what you want and need from your surroundings.
LIFESTYLES
How to keep your punani clean and dry
Moist places encourage yeast and bacteria growth, and infections are the last things on your list, right?!
– The type of material your undies are made of, could complicate things. Fabrics like cotton are breathable, while satin traps moisture. When moisture is trapped, there is less airflow, and this could increase friction and irritation ‘down there’.
– When you’ve had a great workout at gym, change out of your sweaty gear as soon as possible.
– Washing your intimate areas is a given, and a great way to do this would be by making the GynaGuard range of pH balancing intimate products part of your feminine hygiene routine.
LIFESTYLES
Which countries have the least amount of sex?
Having sex regularly has its perks.
According to many experts, regular sex can prevent one from contracting some of the known chronic illnesses such as heart disease and boast ones immune system.
The releasing of the dopamine hormone during sex proves that sex indeed is a happy sport.
While many may love and partake in sexual activities regularly, there are those who live on the opposite end on this spectrum.
Yes, there are people and in this case, countries that don’t have sex regularly.
According to a report that was published on The Oriental Economist, a global index was conducted to see which countries have the most and least amount of sex.
Durex, the leading condom manufacturer from the United Kingdom, conducted a Sexual Well-being Global Survey.
The data which was made public to various media outlets looked at the average times per year that individuals engaged in tlof tlof.
What was apparent from the results was that Japan has the lowest sexual frequency in the world, and it is the only country where the percentage of people who are not happy with their sex life is higher than that of those who are.
According to rankings, these are the top 10 countries that have the least amount of sex in a year on average:
1. Japan: 45 times per year
2. Singapore: 73 times per year
3. India: 75 times per year
4. Indonesia: 77 times per year
5. Hong Kong: 78 times per year
6. Malaysia: 83 times per year
7. Vietnam: 87 times per year
8. Taiwan: 88 times per year
9. Sweden: 92 times per year
10. China: 96 times per year
LIFESTYLES
Painful sex? This might be the reason
THE coronavirus pandemic has affected many people in different ways.
It also may be responsible for our worsening pelvic floor problems related to working from home and heightened levels of stress and anxiety.
Speaking to the Washington Post Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, a pelvic floor physical therapist at Greater Boston Urology, said the combination of stress and just sitting and not getting up to go to do those different activities, seems to have contributed to people’s symptoms of the pelvic floor dysfunction.
The pelvic floor is a group of muscles found in the floor (the base) of your pelvis (the bottom of your torso).
If you think of the pelvis as being the home to organs like the bladder, uterus (or prostate in men) and rectum, the pelvic floor muscles are the home’s foundation.
The muscles are also involved in posture, urination, bowel movements and sex.
Sitting in one place for a long time without movement causes your pelvic floor muscle to tighten, which leads to pain. When muscles are overactive or underactive, the muscles dysfunction.
According to experts, pain during sex as well as difficulties with urination and bowel movements is caused by pelvic floor dysfunctions.
Pelvic floor dysfunction is “a broad term for anything that’s happening with the pelvic floor that is not a normal state,” said Heather Jeffcoat, president-elect of the Academy of Pelvic Health Physical Therapy.
Latest News
- Yahoo boy stabbed to death in Delta after making N50m
- Ogboni fraternity leader reveals why he allowed police arrest him at Yoruba Nation rally
- Robbers write bank in Oyo
- I have document, Fulani want to takeover Nigeria – Gov Ortom insists
- CJN summons 6 Chief Judges over issuance of conflicting orders to political parties
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Which countries have the least amount of sex?
-
NEWS2 days ago
DIA declares retired Commodore Olawunmi wanted over Channels TV’s Anti-Buhari’s interview
-
NEWS2 days ago
DIA gives lame excuse for declaring Commodore Olawunmi wanted
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigerians to pay more for electricity as DisCos get approval to increase tariff September 1
-
NEWS2 days ago
Obasanjo gets new appointment
-
POLITICS2 days ago
PDP Governors’ Forum denies telling Uche Secondus to resign
-
NEWS2 days ago
How Late TB Joshua contributed to rescue of Niger State pupils – Headmaster
-
NEWS2 days ago
Pastor Bakare taunts Bishop Oyedepo for ‘making noise about his private jet’