Do you happen to wake up to a good, sensual feeling at times?

Most of the times it is because of a passionate sex dream. These dreams are quite common than you thought them to be.

Sex dreams project a lot about your mental state, psyche, sexuality and even guilt.

Sex dreams are perfectly normal and pretty common. You can experience such dreams regardless of your relationship status i.e whether you’re single, committed or in for casual flings.

Let’s now know more about some common sex dreams and what they actually mean.

1.Sex with your friend

Don’t think that having a sex dream with your friend is going to ruin the friendship. Instead, it’s a realisation that your friend has a trait that you admire greatly. You may also see a similar trait in your friend, causing you to have a steamy dream in between the sheets with them.

2. Sex with your boss

Before you freak out, this is a very common dream among many people. This actually means you have been amping up your performance at your workspace. You are finally ready to take on a much bigger role as a leader or a manager.

Sex dreams with your boss don’t necessarily mean you’re sexually attracted to your boss but it’s your subconscious that’s telling you to get after the promotion you have been wanting.

3. Sex with your ex

If you have been dreaming of having sex with your ex, it’s time to get the closure you need. Sex dreams with your ex signify that you still haven’t gotten over them. You may also be repeating the same mistakes from your previous failed relationships that may cause troubles in the present or future ones.

4. Sex with a family member

This is quite similar to having a dream about sex with your friend. It may be very weird but if there is a quality or personality trait that you find yourself familiar with, you are likely to have sex with them. Your subconscious mind will tend to play in such scenarios.

5. Dominating sex

If you always dream of being the dominant one in bed with your partner, it can highlight some existing manipulative and control issues. You may feel an ardent desire to control your work and career, partner, relationship etc. If you aren’t someone who’s usually controlling, then these types of dreams are a sign you should take more control of what you want and need from your surroundings.