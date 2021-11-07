NEWS
Commercial, civic activities resume in Anambra after guber tension
Despite being a Sunday, commercial activities today returned to Anambra State, after the governorship election which was held on Saturday.
Passengers trooped to motor parks to board vehicles out of the state while many vehicles have returned to the roads.
Though most residents were seen on their way to places of worship, others returned to business, displaying their wares in roadside markets, while in places of dense popularity, human traffic was rife unlike days to the election.
The resumed hustle and bustle is a huge contrast to the calmness witnessed in the city on Friday and Saturday ahead of the state election.
Roads were deserted following the sit at home order, even though it had been called off and restriction of movement as announced by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba, respectively.
A passenger, Mr Arinze Nweke said: “I came back from Enugu so I can cast my vote, and I was able to vote, and now I’m going back to Enugu where I live.
“I had to come to Anambra on Thursday to avoid the restriction that IPOB people were talking about and I was thinking that there may be no movement until after 10th November as they said, but I’m happy that there is movement and you can see that even travellers going to Lagos, Abuja and even northern states are moving,” he said.
Afenifere knocks Femi Adesina for attacking clerics
Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere, has tackled the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, for saying those criticising the President were doing so because he is Fulani.
Its Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseni, in a statement in Akure, Ondo State capital, kicked against such ethnic allusion.
Adesina had lambasted clerics whose habit, he said, was to criticise the performance of the President and compared them to Pastor Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Ministry.
Ebiseni’s statement was entitled, ‘Buhari’s Performance And Femi Adesina’s Attack on the Clergy’.
“Femi played some odious ethnic music when he alluded that many who were criticising the lacklustre performance of his boss were only doing so because they didn’t like being ruled by a Fulani man”, the Afenifere leader stated.
” There is no need reminding him that northern Nigeria which is now rendered asunder in ethnic relationships, as a result of Buhari’s government’s clueless or permissive treatment of security matters, was once ruled as One North, by Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto and scion of the Fulani Uthman Dan Fodio caliphate.
“Buhari is not more Fulani than Shehu Shagari, the mantra of whose government, as President of Nigeria, was One Nation, One Destiny. Umaru Yar Adua, as Fulani and President of Nigeria, did not spend two years to solve the problems of agitation amongst the youths of the Niger Delta.
“His Government toured the creeks, dialogued and sought understanding. He did not hold the whole of the people of the South-South responsible for the agitation for which he would have called the territory ‘water logged’ and the people to be treated in the language they would understand, neither did he unleash state terrorism on the residence of any agitator as Buhari Government would want Sunday Igboho killed”.
Going biblical, Ebiseni said “From the days of Prophet Samuel to Saul; Nathan to David when he killed Uriah and took his wife Bathsheba; Elijah who told Saul that he and his household were the troublers of Israel, up to modern days Martin Luther king, Desmond Tutu, Archbishop Okogie, Bishop Gbonigi, Matthew Kukah, Tunde Bakare and all, the commission of God to His prophets does not exclude speaking truth to earthly rulers.
‘Of course, while these true men of God speak truth to power, there are legions of men, like the 400 prophets of Ahab against Micaiah and of Baals who lurk around power to massage the egos of rulers and cause them to sin the more.
“Such advisers abound in this Government who make the President believe he has power over land use and some who would advise the people to choose between their lives and land and deceive the President that peaceful agitators like Sunday Igboho have capacity for territorial secession or that killing Nnamdi Kanu would stop Biafran agitation. Only God can safe rulers from such counsels as He did of Ahitopheli”.
The group noted that Adesina’s desperation for excuses appears not to spare any institution no matter how sacred.
“This time around, Femi has chosen to hide behind a patronising statement on Pastor Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Ministry to latch at the clergy for speaking truth to power.
“lt is absolutely within his right, for Femi to choose not to go to any church as long as he serves the Buhari’s government, but he cannot deliberately misrepresent Pastor Kumuyi to set him up as examples of prominent personalities who would see no evil or say nothing about evil in order that they may not be seen as denigrating government and men in power.
“He was particularly unkind to the Pastor of his own church which church he exited particularly because he chose not to stop criticising President Buhari after most of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls were released.
“Power must have done some incalculable damage to the psyche of Femi Adesina that he would not remember that five of the girls were brutally murdered and that in the release negotiated by the Federal Government, Leah Sharibu was singlehandedly and permanently denied her freedom for refusal to renounce her Christian faith.
“Yet, Femi expected his own Pastor, as a leader in the same faith, to applaud Buhari for doing nothing extraordinary to bring Leah to freedom, if only to demonstrate that he is the father of all faiths despite his records of being a sharia agitator”.
Anambra Decides: Soludo’s APGA in early lead as INEC extends voting exercise to Sunday
As results continue to trickle in from several polling units across Anambra State, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is currently in an early lead.
Results already collated from various polling units in the state showed that the ruling party is ahead of other tough contenders including the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
As of 12 am on Sunday morning, most wards in Awka South, Awka North, Aguata, Anambra West, Njikoka and other local governments had completed their election with Soludo of APGA leading in most of the polling units.
Major candidates in the ongoing election include Professor Chukwua Soludo (APGA), Senator Andy Uba, All Progressives Congress (APC), and Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Results collated so far has Soludo of APGA leading with 26082 votes, followed by PDP’s Ozigbo, with 14984 and APC’s Uba polling 14949.
But INEC has announced the continuation of the exercise today (Sunday) due to unavoidable delay experienced during the exercise on Saturday.
The Anambra State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Nwachukwu Orji confirmed the development on Channels Television Saturday evening.
According to him, “Part of the report we got regarding our deployment in different polling units — we were not able to finish deployment in some polling units because of several reasons. One of the reasons is, we were prevented by community members in some local government areas from deploying.
“So, we have some resistance in these places. While election materials were snatched and destroyed in some other places. Example is Oba 1 & 2 wards, RAs, Idemili South LGA where materials up to 57 polling units were snatched.”
ISWAP installs Sani Shuwaram as leader
Forty five-year-old Sani Shuwaram has been appointed leader (Wali) by members of the Shura (Judicial) Council of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).
He was installed in Lake Chad.
He was sworn in by Alkali (Judge) Bukar Arge in Kurnawa, in a brief ceremony held in a remote camp in Lake Chad, the de-facto headquarters of ISWAP in Abadam Local Government Area in Borno.
Top officials of ISIS graced the installation. Shuwaram has by his appointment become the fifth officially recognised head of the West Africa Unit.
Before his appointment, Mamman Nur, Abba-Gana, Abu-Dawud, a.k.a. Aba Ibrahim, Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, immediate past leader killed by the military, had held the position at different times.
Shuwaram by his appointment takes over from the commander who was appointed in an acting capacity since the demise of Malam Bako.
In his capacity as the new leader, he is to manage the group in Sambisa, Timbuktu, Tumbumma and others under the supervision of ISIS leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.
Quoting a military source, it was said that the visiting ISIS envoys also discussed internal rivalries, discriminatory action and financial challenges in ISWAP.
Others were clashes between JAS factions led by Bakoura and Bukuma as well as refusal of some Boko Haram fighters to join those that have pledged allegiance to ISWAP since ‘Abubakar Shekaus death.
“Apart from looking at issues of management of resources and welfare of widows and foot-soldiers, ISIS is planning to provide logistic support to ISWAP for missions in Baga, Marte and Malam Fatori,” the officer said.
