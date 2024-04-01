Comedian Alibaba, 55-year-old wife welcome triplets

Popular comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, famously known as Alibaba, and his wife Mary, have welcomed a set of triplets.

Alibaba shared the news via an Instagram post on Monday, revealing that the newborns, all boys, joined the family two months ago.

The boys have been named Aaron, Alexander, and Andrew.

The ace comedian’s post on his account, @alibabagcfr, read, “Mary and I are happy and overjoyed to welcome our three sons, Aaron, Alexander, and Andrew, into the Akpobome family.

“It’s been two months since they arrived, and as the days go by, we thank God Almighty for these three beautiful blessings.

“We also want to thank our sisters, brothers, friends, uncles, and aunties for all the support so far.

“We appreciate and thank you immensely for all your prayers, love, best wishes, and gifts.

“As we celebrate the essence of the resurrection power in this period of Easter, we join our faith with yours and pray that things of joy will never be far from you.

“God will make all that needs to arise in your favour in this holy period of reawakening.

“On behalf of the Akpobomes, again, thank you.”

Alibaba will be 59 years old in June and his wife, Mary whom he married in 2006 will clock 56 in July.

In December 2023, while sharing his opinion on The Honest Bunch Podcast on what women bring to the table in relationships and marriage, Alibaba stated that a woman does not have to bring monetary value to the table.