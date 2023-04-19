Brazil’s star footballer Neymar and girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, who is a professional model, announced pregnancy with a special post on Wednesday. “We dream about your life, plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son, we are waiting for you!” Neymar wrote in an Instagram post.

In the first week of March news came that Neymar is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season after Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday the forward requires ankle surgery and will be out of action for three to four months. The Brazilian, who injured his ankle on February 19 against Lille in Ligue 1, “has had several episodes of instability in his right ankle in recent years,” said the club, adding that its medical staff “recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence”.

Qatar-owned PSG said Neymar would go under the knife in Doha “in the next few days” and said it would take “three to four months before he can return to training with the team”.

That would appear to end any prospect of Neymar playing again this season, with the Ligue 1 season due to end on June 3 and the Champions League final, if PSG were to get there, a week later in Istanbul.

PSG, still waiting for a maiden Champions League title, will bid to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the last 16 against Bayern Munich in Germany on Wednesday.

