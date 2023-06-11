The Nigeria Police Force, Zamfara State command, has asked a former governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, and persons who feel their vehicles were wrongfully attached to “produce of ownership to claim such vehicles.”

The command said this in a release on Saturday evening by ASP Yazid Abubakar, the Police Public Relations Officer in Zamfara, while challenging anyone who felt his items were stolen to come forward with evidence.

The police spoke hours after Matawalle accused the state government of allegedly robbing his houses, saying even his wives’ and daughter’s belongings were not spared.

SaharaReporters had reported that Matawalle stated these in an interview with the BBC Hausa adding that it was “stupidity” and “poverty” that caused his houses to be entered into by operatives.

SaharaReporters on Friday reported that the Nigeria Police Force stormed the residence of Matawalle, and recovered over 40 vehicles.

Confirming the development in a statement, Sulaiman, Bala Idris, the spokesperson of the state governor, Dauda Lawal-Dare, had revealed that the police acted on a court order and a search warrant was obtained for the operation.

But in a BBC interview, Matawalle fired back, saying, “I have never seen this kind of stupidity where someone’s house will just be entered without any permission as if we are in a lawless country.

“I am in Abuja and nobody told me that any court gave that order or invite me and I refused to answer. The saddest thing is that, in my Gusau house, all my wives’ rooms were broken, even hijabs have been taken away. Stoves were all put in a car and taken away. This is robbery, they entered everywhere in my houses, even my daughter’s wedding clothing materials (Kayan Lefe) were not spared.”

Meanwhile, the police spokesman replying to the allegations said, “The Command is currently investigating a Complaint of missing Zamfara State Government vehicles.

Members of the public who have useful information about these missing vehicles are humbly requested to come forward with such information to assist the Investigation.”

“Persons who feel their vehicles were wrongfully attached while executing search warrants during the course of this investigation are advised to produce proof of ownership to claim such vehicles.

“Members of the public will be duly informed of the outcome of this Investigation and are further advised to desist from spreading false information to mislead the public which is capable of inciting disturbance that can attract arrest and prosecution.”