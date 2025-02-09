College honours Buhari, Yar’Adua

The Yusuf Bala Usman College of Education and Legal Studies Daura, Katsina State has honoured ex-presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Late Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua.

The former presidents were honoured for their contributions to the growth of the school since its inception.

They were honoured on Saturday during the combined graduation of the school held at the institution’s premises.

Also honoured were Elder Muhammad Sani Zangon Daura (CON), late Dr Yusuf Bala Usman, and Alhaji Lawal Sade Daura.

Speaking during the ceremony, the newly appointed Provost of the school, Prof Ibrahim Lawal Kane noted the school’s firm commitment to providing inclusive educational opportunities to young Nigerians.

The Governor of Katsina State and the visitor to the school ,Dr Dikko Umar Radda was represented by Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe.

Radda emphasized the importance of education as a pillar of development and urged the students to use the opportunities they have for self development and help develop the state.

He also assured that the state government will continue to improve education and provide a better environment for success in education and businesses.

“We aim to empower students to face a better future with passion, not just relying on opportunities.” Calling on all students to use this opportunity well,” he said.

Other dignitaries that attended the event were Chairman of the Governing Council of the school, Justice Sadiq Abdullahi Mahuta; Commissioner for Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education in Katsina, Isah Muhammad Musa; Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk; Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman and Rector of Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic Katsina Dr Aminu Kallah Doro

