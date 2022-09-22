Coco Austin bathes daughter, 6, in sink, gets mixed reactions

Coco Austin’s time-saving hack is turning heads.

The model garnered mixed reactions when she revealed that she sometimes bathes her 6-year-old daughter, Chanel, in their kitchen sink.

“The sink is easiest when you have to be fast,” Austin, 43, captioned an Instagram video Thursday of the little one using her iPad in the makeshift tub.

The reality star went on to show herself curling her hair as she and Coco got ready for a Patricia Fields fashion show, the little one’s “first as a prospector.”

Although the footage continued with Chanel picking out her own outfit and smiling in their car, Austin’s followers could not shake the bath portion, sounding off in the comments section.

“Yall [sic] still treating her like an Infant,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another added, “She’s to [sic] old to be in the sink..that was really Awkward to see.”

Other social media users, however, gushed over Austin’s “deep” — and likely expensive — sink and praised her “amazing” idea.

“The kitchen sink saves you from back pain,” one of the “Ice Loves Coco” alum’s followers wrote.

A second noted, “Imagine how much water it actually saves. Plus, then you never have to bend down to help her.”

Austin and her husband, Ice-T, have made headlines over the years for their controversial parenting decisions, from continuing to breast-feed Chanel to pushing her in a stroller.

“The world loves to criticize literary [sic] everything i do!” Austin tweeted after the latter went viral in May.

“Oh lord!! Really people?” she continued at the time. “Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH.”

“Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T, 64, chimed in, “MFs ain’t got s–t else to talk about. F em all. Smh. Lol.”

Austin similarly clapped back at haters in August 2021 when her decision to nurse Chanel came under fire.

“Chanel still likes my boobs. Why take that away from her?” she explained to Us Weekly last year. “If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it.”

The little one started first grade earlier this month, and Austin said the milestone has been “bittersweet” for them.