The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun and the defence headquarters today paid a condolence visit to the widow of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoheed Lagbaja, Mrs. Mariya Lagbaja, at his official residence in Abuja.

The IGP described the late COAS, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, as a great man who dedicated his life and wealth of experience to defending our nation’s security space.

The IGP was in the company of the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, CON, the Minister of State Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, service chiefs, and other senior officers from the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

The late COAS died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Confirming Lagbaja’s death, the Presidency said the deceased, who was survived by his beloved wife, Mariya, and their two children, would sorely be missed because of his contributions to the Nigeria’s armed forces and the nation at large.

