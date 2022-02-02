NEWS
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns after failing to disclose affair with colleague as part of investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo
CNN president Jeff Zucker has resigned after investigations into host Chris Cuomo uncovered that he failed to disclose a secret relationship with a colleague he’s worked with for more than 20 years.
Jeff Zucker announced his resignation as the president of CNN on Wednesday, Feb 2, after he failed to disclose his relationship with Allison Gollust, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for CNN Worldwide.
In a companywide email, Zucker said he would be stepping down after nine years and he explained why.
He wrote in the email tweeted by CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter: “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years.
“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”
Allison Gollust, who said she will remain at the network, confirmed the affair in a statement Wednesday released to the New York Times.
She wrote: “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”
Zucker and his wife Caryn divorced three years ago after 21 years of marriage.
Zucker is also co-founder of Hulu. He has a net worth of $60million and earned $6million per year at CNN, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
NEWS
Attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau sends jitters across Africa
There was apprehension in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau and across Africa yesterday over possible military take-over as sporadic gunshots were heard near a compound where the nation’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was presiding over a cabinet meeting. According to agency reports, possible casualties were unclear.
The resurgence of military coups on the continent is forcing some analysts to call for the establishment of an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) military force in the form of ECOMOG, to protect democracy in the sub-region.
A security source told journalists in Bissau that at the government’s palace, an unknown number of people were hit by gunfire with two persons killed. But it was unclear who the casualties were.
It was also learnt that Sissoco Embalo held an extraordinary cabinet meeting at around 10 a.m., entering the building with a heavy security detail.
Immediately after the incident, the normally busy streets around the palace were deserted in the afternoon, with an unverified video shared on social media appeared to show a man standing outside the compound firing a rocket-propelled grenade.
The government has however been silent about the incident as no official statement has been made.
The West Africa region has been mired by military take-over in the last 18 months with military take over in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.
Guinea-Bissau is not new to coup d’etat as for decades, there has been history of nine coups or attempted coups since independence from Portugal in 1974. This has severely affected her economy which relies heavily on the export of cashew nuts.
The ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) which some analysts are calling for, was a West African multilateral armed force established by the sub-regional body. ECOMOG was a formal arrangement for separate armies to work together. It was largely supported by personnel and resources of the Nigerian Armed Forces, with sub-battalion strength units contributed by other ECOWAS members which included Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, among others.
While the protocol on Mutual Defence Assistance was signed in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on May 29, 1981, Anglophone ECOWAS members were established ECOMOG in 1990 to intervene in the civil war in Liberia (1989 to 1996). ECOMOG had been described as the first credible attempt at a regional security initiative in Africa.. Its establishment was spearheaded by Nigeria’s then military President, Ibrahim Babangida.
NEWS
UN gives Benjamin Sawyerr of Nigeria new appointment
The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Maj. General Benjamin Sawyerr of Nigeria as the Force Commander for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).
Sawyerr succeeds Major Gen. Kefyalew Amde Tessema of Ethiopia, to whom Guterres is grateful for his dedication, effective leadership and invaluable service during his appointment with UNISFA, NAN reports.
Abyei is an area of 10,546 km2 on the border between Sudan and South Sudan that had been accorded “special administrative status” by the 2004 Protocol on the Resolution of the Abyei Conflict (Abyei Protocol) in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) that ended the Second Sudanese Civil War.
Meanwhile, Sawyerr has a military career spanning more than 34 years with the Nigerian Army, including as the Director of Defence Information of Nigeria’s Defence Forces since 2021.
He previously served as Commandant of the Nigerian Army Armour School in Bauchi State, North-East Nigeria (2020-2021).
Sawyerr held the position of Brigade Commander twice in North-East Nigeria.
He was Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Battalion with the United Nations Mission in Liberia (2009-2010).
Sawyerr also served as the Director of Plans at the Nigerian Army Headquarters (2019-2020) and Deputy Director of Doctrine and Combat Development (2017-2018).
He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Nigeria and a Masters in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras in India.
NEWS
Nancy Pelosi’s son investigated by FBI over fraud and bribery scheme
US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi’s son has reportedly been involved in a fraud and bribery scheme that was investigated by the FBI, according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail.
The documents indicate Paul Pelosi, 53, was the homeowner of the flophouse at the center of the fraud and bribery investigation.
Paul Pelosi Jr. signed statements that he was the property owner and ‘the party legally and financially responsible for this proposed construction activity’ at the property known as ‘The Pit’.
Documents show he was applying for one of the same permits that building inspector Bernie Curran and ‘permits expeditor’ Rodrigo Santos have been indicted for in a high-profile public corruption criminal case .Curran and Santos are due in federal court in San Francisco this week according to the FBI.
The Department of Building Inspection form signed by Pelosi Jr from 2017 provides some evidence of his close connection in the case.
The FBI says that Santos arranged for his clients to donate thousands of dollars to Curran’s favorite non-profit in exchange for him ignoring violations that would prevent their buildings from getting city permits.
One client, identified only as Client 9 in court documents, wrote a $1,500 check to the nonprofit to help remove violations from a hotel that was owned by Pelosi Jr’s former girlfriend, Karena Apple Feng.
New documents as well as text messages have created speculation that Client 9 may be Pelosi Jr.
The text messages between the two show Client 9 discussing the donation to Curran’s favorite charity to ease the permit process.
‘I will forward the address to Curran. He will abate it,’ Santos allegedly wrote in September 2017.
‘Please drop off a check payable to Golden Gate Youth [Rugby] Association for $1k. Bernie’s nonprofit.’
‘With pleasure,’ Client 9 replied, and later sent Santos a picture of a $1,500 check with the message, ‘Made the donation and it is being sent today’.
The check was never deposited by the club, and prosecutors have not made any accusations of wrongdoing relating to it.
The charging documents describe Client 9 as ‘an individual working on behalf of the owners of the property located on the 1300 block of Utah Street’.
There is one permit in the DBI system at that address, signed off by Curran on December 7, 2017. The application number on that document matches the number Pelosi Jr wrote on documents dated the same day that were obtained by the Daily Mail.
Pelosi Jr was hired by five firms that were subject to both federal and state probes due to ‘connections to a host of fraudsters, rule-breakers and convicted criminals’.
As at press time, Pelosi has not yet been charged but this ongoing criminal case would be the sixth.
His mother, Nancy is the highest-ranking elected woman in the US while his father is a successful American businessman.
Latest News
- Eurozone inflation hits new record for third month running
- CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns after failing to disclose affair with colleague as part of investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo
- 7 tips for men to last longer, perform better in bed
- Attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau sends jitters across Africa
- Yung6ix plans collaboration with Wyclef
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigeria’s Security Adviser, Defence Chief hold talks with UK government over insecurity
-
LIFESTYLES19 hours ago
Why masturbating with your partner can be really fun
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
Google parent Alphabet beats earnings expectations
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
Stocks get wobbly start to new month after volatile January
-
LIFESTYLES6 hours ago
7 tips for men to last longer, perform better in bed
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau sends jitters across Africa
-
NEWS2 days ago
US lifts suspension on ‘drop box’ visa applications in Nigeria
-
SPORTS2 days ago
LaLiga: Mbappe agrees deal with Real Madrid to become highest-paid player in the world