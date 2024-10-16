Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca arrested for domestic violence

Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca Eastwood was arrested for domestic violence Saturday night, TMZ reports.

The actress, 31, was arrested after allegedly physically assaulting her boyfriend as they were driving through Beverly Hills, Calif., police sources told TMZ.

Francesca’s boyfriend reportedly called the cops with her in the car after their verbal argument allegedly turned physical, and they instructed him to drive to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Sources told TMZ that once the pair arrived at the police station, officers spoke to each party but noticed visible injuries on the male. The discovery led to Francesca’s arrest.

However, she reportedly made the $50,000 bail and was released from police custody at an unspecified time.

The identity of Francesca’s boyfriend has not been revealed. She was last known to be dating Alexander Wraith.

We contacted the Beverly Hills Police Department and did not receive an immediate reply.

Francesca made her relationship with Wraith, who has appeared in “Orange is the New Black” and “Hawaii Five-0,” public in 2018 when they walked the carpet for the premiere of “The Fury of the Fist and the Golden Fleece” in May 2018.

The pair were expecting their first child together at the time, and Francesca debuted her baby bump solo at the Environmental Media Awards the same month.

They welcomed a little boy, Titan Wraith Eastwood, in September of that year.

The “Running on Empty” actress and Alexander keep their relationship to themselves, though she shared some snapshots of them at the “Dead Sea” premiere in July to support her beau, as he had a role in the thriller.

“So proud of @alexanderwraith in his new movie Dead Sea. It is sooo good,” she gushed in the caption of her post.

Alexander also shares a son with his ex-wife, Lili Gaildraud, to whom he was married for eight years.

He filed for divorce while dating Francesca but put their separation year as 2015, according to the Blast.