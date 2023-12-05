Tuesday, December 5, 2023
HomeNEWSClimate Change: Nigeria Police to launch ‘Go Green Initiative’ January – IGP
NEWS

Climate Change: Nigeria Police to launch ‘Go Green Initiative’ January – IGP

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
kidnappers invade El-Rufai Estate in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has announced plans to begin a “Go Green Initiative” in 2024 as a solution to aid Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), said this on Monday in Dubai at a side event in the ongoing COP28 climate change summit.

This endeavor, he explained, was the Nigeria Police’s carbon emissions’ reduction programme.

According to him, the sustainable development project would also improve the effectiveness and capacity of the police to fight crime and preserve peace and order in the country.

“There is a growing concern about climate change around the world.

“What the police are doing is blazing the trail so that other government agencies will follow suit.

“The initiative plans to encourage a lifestyle change amongst officers by implementing various eco-friendly strategies.

“These include planting trees around police stations, using solar power to light up police facilities, and rolling out gas and electric vehicles,” said the police chief.

Egbetokun also stated that the project would contribute to Nigeria’s worldwide commitment to minimizing the effects of climate change.

 

Previous article
Cardi B and Offset unfollow each other, share cryptic posts
Next article
Taylor Swift seemingly reveals nickname for Travis Kelce during Chiefs game
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network