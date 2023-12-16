Claressa Shields has told Alycia Baumgardner she will fight – and beat – her at any weight class after being called out by the undisputed super featherweight world champion. Shields, the self-titled “GWOAT” or “Greatest woman of all time”, ruthlessly warned her fellow American she would make light work of her if they are to meet in the centre of the ring.

Baumgardner is suspended after returning an adverse finding for mesterolone in a drugs test on the night of her unanimous decision win in defense of her titles against Christina Linardatou in July, although she has protested her innocence and claimed in November independent testing has proved she did not take any performance-enhancing substances.

The situation has not stopped her from plotting her next moves, calling out undisputed middleweight queen Shields in an Instagram live video. “I say yes, I will fight Claressa Shields and 147, make the fight,” Baumgardner said. “I know what y’ll thinking, ‘Oh, she’s too small, she’s too big’. I don’t care about none (sic) of that, size does not matter to me baby. It’s the skills, baby.

“Claressa has been who I wanted to fight. I came up to her at the gym and I said ‘Why don’t you and I put on a fight?’ and she said ‘You too small, A.B.’ Claressa, you don’t have to worry about the size, girl. Let’s make the fight happen.”

