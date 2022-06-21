NEWS
CJN responds to Supreme Court justices’ protest letter
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, has responded to a protest letter sent to him by 14 Justices of the Supreme Court complaining of poor welfare conditions and the deplorable state of the court.
The leaked memo chronicling the operational challenges that have almost crippled the efficient adjudication of cases at the court was the first of its kind in the 58-year history of the court.
Mr Muhammad responded to the leaked memo in a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Ahuraka Isah.
He addressed the wide-ranging issues, including non-provision of diesel allowances for Justices, non-provision of equipped offices, accommodation, and the complete set of vehicles for new Justices appointed two years ago, among others.
He also addressed the issue of the non-holding of regular meetings with the justices.
“The internet services have been restored to Justices’ residences and chambers, just as some allowances have been paid to them. The CJN held a meeting with his brother Justices last Thursday and another one is due to hold this week,” the statement read in part.
He allayed the fear of the general public assuring that “there’s no hostility or adverse feelings amongst the Justices of the Supreme Court, as everyone is going about his normal duty.”
READ CJN’s FULL STATEMENT
PRESS STATEMENT 20/6/2022
Re: State Of Affairs In The Supreme Court And Demand By Justices Of The Supreme Court
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad would wish to confirm receipt of letter written and addressed to him by his brother Justices of the Supreme Court Bench.
Judges in all climes are to be seen and not heard, and that informed why the CJN refrained from joining issues until a letter, said to be personal, is spreading across the length and breadth of the society. This was akin to dancing naked at the market square by us with the ripple effect of the said letter
The Supreme Court definitely does not exist outside its environment, it is also affected by the economic and socio-political climate prevailing in the country. Besides that, the Apex Court has to a larger extent, been living to its constitutional responsibility.
When a budget is made, it contains two sides, that’s the recurrent and the capital, yet all the two are broken down into items. The Federal Government releases the budget based on the budget components. And it’s an offence to spend the money meant for one item for another.
Take for instance, the Supreme Court budgeted this year to re-roof and rehabilitate its complex built over 30 years ago and that is being done. The work on the extension of the complex is near completion, the esthetic lawns and cleanness of the perimeters are being well kept, and security and water supply are adequately provided for his brother Justices in their offices and residences. During the period of pandemic, a profound and extra-care was maintained to avoid causalities among them as well as the staff generally. It would have amounted to an act of irresponsibility to divert money meant for the above for otherwise.
The accusation so far, in summary is that more or all ought to have been done and not that nothing has been done; which is utopian in the contemporary condition of our country.
Before eight new Justices were appointed in 2020 onto the Apex Court bench, there was no additional budget to provide new chambers with equipped library, legal assistance, residential accommodations and logistics for them. The Apex Court has to make do with the resources at its disposal to meet their needs over time. All the Justices of this Court has at least a legal assistance, except some may opt for more. One of the CJN’s legal assistance (now Justice Aina) was appointed to Abuja FCT High Court last month, while another (Barr Ramatu) died three months back. Generally the Judiciary is looking up to recruitment of more legal assistance and other supporting staff this year.
ⓘ
Besides, two Supreme Court Justices died within the period under consideration. Both the four retirees and the two departed cost the court some funds in the forms of gratuities and allowances.
Two weeks ago, eight Supreme Court Justices were nominated for a workshop in London as the court cannot take all of them there at once otherwise the job would suffer. They would be going in batches. Accommodations are being gradually provided for the few that are yet to get. There is none of the Apex Court Justices without SUV and back up cars. If any of them were purchased but refurbished, the external and internal auditors are here in the court to take those that bought them up over it.
The high cost of electricity tariff and diesel are national problem. The Chief Registrar might have budgeted for N300 per litre but diesel is now selling for over N700 per litre and therefore has to find a way around it without even bringing it to the attention of the CJN. But there is no way the generator would be put off if the Court is sitting.
The amendment of court rules is on the process, it has to be critically reviewed to avoid conflict with the constitution and other extant laws. Not all the CJN has reviewed the rules in the past. Within the three years his brother Justices mentioned came the pandemic and the judiciary workers’ strike.
The internet services have been restored to Justices’ residences and chambers, just as some allowances have been paid to them. The CJN held a meeting with his brother Justices last Thursday and another one is due to hold this week.
The general public should be rest assured that there’s no hostility or adverse feelings amongst the Justices of the Supreme Court, as everyone is going about his normal duty.
Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, Senior Special Assistant (on Media} to the CJN
NEWS
U.S. confiscates assets of Roots TV founder and ADC presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, over $2.1 million tax evasion – Report
The United States government has reportedly confiscated assets belonging to the founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, over non-payment of federal income taxes going up to $2.1 million.
The embattled politician is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.
He had clinched the party’s presidential ticket after defeating the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, in a keenly contested election.
According to Peoples Gazette, the US government has obtained a default judgement approving the confiscation of Kachikwu’s assets.
The media outlet, citing court documents, reports that case number 8:21-cv-01546-GJH filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland against Kachikwu and his now ex-wife, Somachi, approved the seizure of assets in a default judgement.
This, it is understood, followed the failure of the defendants to respond to the summons and complaints served to their Maryland home in June 2021.
Kachikwu was said to have evaded tax payment while working in the U.S. between 2009 and 2011, an offence punishable by law in the country.
It was gathered that as of March 2, 2022, the accrual of the interests and statutory additions on Kachikwu’s unpaid federal income tax liabilities had reached $2,082,500.
According to U.S. law, the tax liabilities will continue to accrue until paid in full by the Roots TV CEO and his ex-wife Somachi, daughter of Nigeria’s former aviation minister, Kema Chikwe and sister of a popular rapper, Naeto C.
James E. Miller of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, in September 2021 filed a motion for default judgement after the defendants shunned all attempts to get them to settle their tax debts. The U.S. District Court in Maryland granted the motion in March 2022.
The assets confiscated include a residential property at 8524 Churchill Downs Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland.
This is not the first time Kachikwu would be involved in a similar tax evasion scandal. He was indicted for a similar offence in 2009 during which he allegedly delivered a $100,000 cash bribe to curry the favour of former U.S. Congressman, William Jefferson, to broker business deals in Nigeria during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.
He, however, regained his freedom after agreeing to testify against Jefferson in court. His testimony strengthened the argument of the prosecution team, leading to the conviction of the Congressman found guilty of bribery, and racketeering amid other charges.
He is yet to react to the latest development as of the time of this report.
NEWS
Sunday Igboho sends fresh message to supporters ahead of Wednesday’s court session
Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has urged his supporters to get prepared and exhibit solidarity with him when his case comes up tomorrow, Wednesday, June 22 at the Court of Appeal.
The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan will tomorrow hear the appeal filed by the federal government against the judgment of an Oyo State High Court, which awarded N20billion in damages to Igboho over the raid on his Ibadan home on July 1.
Igboho had sued Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Department of State Services (DSS), and Director of State Services, Oyo State over the raid.
He also sought an order of the court directing the respondents to return all the items seized from his house.
He listed the items to include N2 million cash, travel documents, gold jewelry, wristwatches, two mobile phones and other items yet unknown but which were allegedly carted away by the DSS
During the raid, two people were said to be killed, while 12 of his associates were arrested.
Delivering judgment in the fundamental human rights suit on September 16, 2021, Ladiran Akintola, the judge, awarded N20 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages against the secret service.
However, Malami appealed the decision of the court .
Igboho in a statement issued by his spokesperson,Olayomi Koiki on Tuesday said his supporters should be civil in their conduct and comportment before and after the court sitting.
The case comes up at 9 am.
NEWS
President Buhari names replacements for Amaechi, other ex-ministers
President Muhammafu Buhari has found replacements for ministers who resigned to contest the presidential election.
Buhari has forwarded the names of the new ministers to the Senate for confirmation.
In a letter that was read by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawa,n on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari said the nominees would replace the former ministers that resigned from his cabinet.
The letter read: “In accordance with Section 8 Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby forward the underlisted ministerial nominees for your confirmation.”
The nominees are:
Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State
Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State
Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State
Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State
Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State
Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State
Odum Odih – Rivers State
The president did not assign his nominees to ministries.
The former ministers that resigned their appointments to seek elective posts included the Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah and the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.
Latest News
- U.S. confiscates assets of Roots TV founder and ADC presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, over $2.1 million tax evasion – Report
- Bitcoin holds above $20,000 after week of forced crypto selling
- Sunday Igboho sends fresh message to supporters ahead of Wednesday’s court session
- President Buhari names replacements for Amaechi, other ex-ministers
- Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach settlement in revenge porn case
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Father Mbaka dissociates self from Adoration Ground protest, warns followers against attacking, insulting Enugu Bishop
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Julia Fox, Amelia Hamlin touch tongues amid Kanye West, Scott Disick breakups
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Okotie begs Tinubu, Atiku to step down, wants to succeed Buhari
-
NEWS1 day ago
Former Nigerian military ruler, Abdulsalami Abubakar flown abroad over ill-health
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Kim Kardashian praises ‘best dad’ Kanye West on Father’s Day
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Drake celebrates ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ release with back-to-back parties in Miami
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Atiku mocks Tinubu, Obi, says they can’t take first and most important decision
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Buhari still waiting for Tinubu’s shortlist of running mates