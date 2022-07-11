ENTERTAINMENT
“Citation” wins Best International Film Award in United Kingdom
Nollywood movie “Citation”, a film by Nigerian director Kunle Afolayan, was named Best International Film at the 2022 National Film Festival (NFF) in the United Kingdom.
The well-known director informed his fans and well-wishers of the fantastic accomplishment on his Instagram page.
He claimed that he was surprised by the prize because there had been no lobbying involved and it had been earned.
“Two days ago in London, Citation won Best International Film. The Director and the entire production team did not see the award coming.
“We are grateful for the support and recognition of the public and the organisers. I am glad we got recognised without even lobbying.
“The National Film Awards is an annual awards ceremony celebrating the achievements of established and independent filmmakers, actors, actresses, casting directors, production companies, and crew who make up the motion picture industry.
“The National Film Awards holds four events annually in the United Kingdom, USA, South America, Africa, and Australia.
“The nominations and voting for the NFA are submitted and voted for by movie fans. NFA is produced by the National Film Academy which also produces the new National Film Festival,” he added.
Citation which featured Ibukun Awosika, the Chairman/CEO of First Bank, Temi Otedola and others, is about a 21-year-old female student who reported the university don to the institution’s senate body.
It revealed the realities that frequently play out in many male-dominated educational environments.
Simi becomes first female artiste to reach 100m streams on Boomplay
Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye, also known as Simi has became the first female artiste to reach 100 million streams on Boomplay.
Boomplay, which is one of Nigeria’s leading music streaming platforms made the announcement across their social media platforms on Saturday to celebrate the monumental achievement.
Tosin Sorinola, Boomplay’s Director of Artiste and Media Relations said, “Boomplay is dedicated to amplifying voices and ensuring inclusion and representation in music.
“As an organisation, we will continue to recognise and celebrate the strides made by female artists globally.”
Sorinola said the multiple award-winning singer’s fifth solo project ‘To Be Honest (TBH)’, gave her the landmark achievement.
This has made Simi to join the list of Nigerian artists such as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, and Joeboy who had previously gained 100 million streams on Boomplay.
The 34 year-old Ojuelegba born singer and actress broke into the mainstream with her single ‘Tiff’ in 2014 and had established herself as a super talented songwriter and singer.
After the hit, the last of four children, whose parents separated when she was only nine year-old and grew up as a tomboy never looked back.
Her 2017 eponymous album ‘Simisola’ won the ‘Album of the Year’ at the Headies.
Also, her rich understanding of music had seen her serve as a judge in the 7th season of Nigerian idol, 2022.
This achievement held significant value for not only Simi but also for other female artists, whose talent had created a spine for the female side of Nigeria’s fast-growing music industry.
Simi had earlier set record as the first African female artist to reach 100million streams on Audiomack.
Babyface is coming to South Africa!
MULTI-AWARD singer Babyface is heading to Mzansi for the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.
After a two-year absence, the festival is coming back with a bang and bringing some of the world’s biggest artists, alongside the 12-time Grammy winner.
Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, Stereo MCs and Digable Planets are also on the line-up.
Mzansi artists who are on the line-up so far are Msaki, Simphiwe Dana, Lerato Kganyago, DJ Lamiez, Major League DJz, Soul Sista Zane, as well kwaito legends Thebe, Kabelo, Mdu, Trompies.
The return of the festival was announced on Wednesday night, 6 July, at Multichoice City in Randburg at an event hosted by poet Lebo Mashile.
Lebo will also be the host for the main events, which will take place on 23 and 24 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.
The festival organisers will also be doing some charity work this year.
The founder of the festival, Lloyd Cornwall, said they will start planting vegetables that they hope will have grown by the time the festival ends.
At the end of the festival, they will be chopped up, made into vegetable stews and given to hungry families.
“There’s a big emphasis this year on what we will be doing for the less fortunate. We are also doing this initiative in conjunction with Chefs with Compassion and our stars. We will also release cooking videos and stars in the line-up will do the cooking,” he said.
Chief executive officer at MultiChoice, Nyiko Shiburi, said they’re excited to bring back the festival.
“We are excited to bring back the much-loved DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.
This is a festival that allows artists to tell their stories through music and chefs through the delicious meals that they put together,” said Shiburi.
He said the festival will reignite the music industry following the effects of the pandemic.
“The last time we were able to host the festival was in 2019 and so much has happened between then and now. The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on businesses and more so, the entertainment industry.
“This festival is undoubtedly one of the highlights on the African entertainment calendar and it will give an opportunity to reignite the entertainment industry,” said Nyiko.
More artists who will perform are set to be announced, leading up to the festival.
Tito Da.fire gets inducted into Recording Academy
Nigerian musician, Jedidiah Peters a.k.a. Tito Da.fire has been inducted into the world-renowned Recording Academy, producers of the Grammy Award as a voting member of the culturally rich and diverse class of select music connoisseurs for the class of 2022.
The ‘Abibeji’ singer’s body of works was subjected to vigorous top-notch international screening for eight months by a college of judges saddled with the responsibility of inducting new voting members for the Recording Academy.
Announcing this new feat, Tito says he is honoured to have been counted worthy of a seat at the table.
“I’m honored to be part of the new Recording Academy member class and join the countless creators and professionals who serve, celebrate, and advocate for our music community year-round,” he wrote.
