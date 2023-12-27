Christmas: CDS, Musa meets wounded personnel, motivates troops in Sokoto

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on Tuesday, united with wounded personnel in Sokoto and motivated troops for more engagement as part of Christmas celebrations.

Musa urged Nigerians to unite against the nation’s adversaries in support of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He was in Sokoto to interface and associate with wounded personnel and others discharging their duties at different operational fields in the area.

According to him, the period was a festive and joyous time and the Nigerian Army deemed it fit to celebrate with all cadre of personnel and pray for those that made supreme sacrifices.

Musa appealed to wounded personnel to consider the situation as destiny, assuring that the Nigerian Army was fully together with them and would continue to support them to recover and return to service.

He also expressed gratitude to the armed forces and Nigerians for unwavering commitment, adding that the sacrifices of all uniformed heroes defending the nation should be acknowledged.

“I encourage you to face the challenges with unity and courage, your bravery will not go unnoticed, and we commit to continuous support.

“May the festive spirit bind us as one, and the warmth of shared destiny resonate beyond this season,” he said.