Christians defy sit-at-home order, attend church services in Imo

Christians in Imo State attended their church services on Sunday defying the sit- at- home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has issued sit at home directive on May 29, 30 and 31.

The Commissioner of Police Yaro Abutu had urged the people to ignore the IPOB directive and go about their lawful duties.

Though, there were scanty economic activities in the state as security was beefed up to forestall violence in the state, most of the churches in the state capital, Owerri as early as 7 am opened for their worshippers. .

At Ikenegbu near the Government House, few shops opened for sales.

Their owner kept their doors half open for fear of being attacked.

Some people said the scanty streets were because of shootouts on Saturday morning which led to closure of businesses.

Chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Imo State, Eches Divine said they were in service to pray for Imo State for peace in the land.

He said: “As you know today is CAN Imo day of prayer, we are praying for Imo State today for peace in the land. We are already in the service that is what I can tell you now.”