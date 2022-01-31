SPORTS
Christian Eriksen joins Brentford seven months after cardiac arrest
Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who collapsed with a cardiac arrest at last year’s European Championships, completed a remarkable return to the sport on Monday as he signed for Premier League side Brentford.
The 29-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with a pacemaker, has signed a contract till the end of the season.
“Brentford FC can confirm the signing of Denmark international midfield player Christian Eriksen, subject to international clearance,” read a club statement, saying he had joined “after completing a medical assessment”.
AFP
SPORTS
Salah admits tough semis test against Cameroon
Egypt captain Mohammed Salah has pledged hundred percent on behalf of his teammates in order to lift 2021 the Africa Cup of Nations.
Egypt came from one goal down to beat Morocco 2-1 in the quarter final at the Yaounde Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium yesterday to set up a semi final clash against the host nation, Cameroon on Thursday.
Salah second half goal canceled Soufiane Boufal’s 7th minute goal for Altas Lions from the spot.
In his post match press conference, Salah, who was rewarded with Man-of-the-match award following his wonderful displayed, said their goal is to win the competition and make the Egyptians happy.
“We will prepare for Cameroon game. The players gave everything to the game today. They have been giving their best in every game and we want to carry on and win the tournament,” Salah said.
He added: “The players are fine and I am fine. Our goals is to make people in Egypt happy . We always fight with your minds and always give our coach 100 per cent. I told the players after 90 minute and they were brave and gave their all. They are ready to give 100 percent in any game.”
The former African Footballer of the year also admitted that the 33rd edition of AFCON is very tough for all the participating teams.
“The tournament is tough for everyone. As you can see, Algeria lost in the group stage and they have great team. Senegal qualified from group stage with one goal. I am not saying something bad about them but to admit that the tournament is tough for everyone. It was tough for us at the beginning until we adapt. Nigeria crashed out after being the best team in the group stage. We never know the next team that will be out,” he said.
SPORTS
Federer hails Nadal after historic 21st Grand Slam
Roger Federer sent a classy message of congratulations to Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard eclipsed the Grand Slam title record they shared with Novak Djokovic.
Nadal produced an awe-inspiring comeback in the trophy-decider on Sunday, recovering from losing the first two sets to beat Daniil Medvedev in a thriller.
The Melbourne match went on for almost five-and-a-half hours as the Spaniard refused to give up and gave his all to eventually secure a 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory.
The man from Mallorca’s win was made even more incredible by the fact it comes just a few months after he was hinting at retirement as he recovered from a painful foot injury.
Federer, whose total of 20 Grand Slam titles was eclipsed as a result of Nadal’s victory, jokingly referenced those talks of retirement as he congratulated his great rival.
“What a match!” he wrote in a public message on his Instagram story.”To my friend and great rival @RafaelNadal. Heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles.
“A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion.
Nadal’s victory was his 21st major singles title, taking him one ahead of the previous record of 20 he shared with Federer and Djokovic.
Speaking on-court at the Rod Laver Arena after his win, Nadal was grateful to simply still be playing the game he loves.
“I don’t know what to say guys. For me, it is just amazing. I did not know if I would be back on the tour playing tennis again,” he admitted.”You don’t know how much it means to be back here. You are amazing and thank you so much for all of your support.
“Without a doubt, it is one of the most emotional [periods] of my career. To have the support I have received the last three weeks will stay in my heart. So many, many thanks.”
SPORTS
Transfer deadline day: Arteta gives Arsenal approval to conclude three deals
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has given the club his approval to conclude three transfers on Monday, January 31, which is transfer deadline, according to the UK Mirror.
The Gunners are yet to bring in any new faces this winter, but still have a few hours to wrap up deals.
Arteta and sporting director Edu have missed out on several targets including Dusan Vlahovic and Arthur Melo, with the former moving to Juventus and the latter set to stay in Turin.
Arsenal have however identified alternatives, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to get any deals across the finish line.
However, Arteta has given the green light for two more exits.
One of them is Nikolaj Moller. The striker is set to spend the remainder of the season with Eerste Divisie side FC Den Bosch. It was first thought the 19-year-old would battle it out with Mika Biereth for a starting spot in Kevin Betsy’s side, after he was recalled from a loan spell from German third division side FC Viktoria Koln.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another deal that is likely to go through on deadline day.
Barcelona have emerged as a frontrunner with the Gabon striker reportedly willing to join them ‘practically for free’, as his salary remains a stumbling block the Spanish side will have to overcome.
If Aubameyang eventually leaves, then Arsenal will look to make a last-ditch move to bring in a new number nine on deadline day.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton, Lille’s Jonathan David and Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak are all potential alternatives and either of them cannot be ruled out.
