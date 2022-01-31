Christian Eriksen joins Brentford seven months after cardiac arrest

Egypt captain Mohammed Salah has pledged hundred percent on behalf of his teammates in order to lift 2021 the Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt came from one goal down to beat Morocco 2-1 in the quarter final at the Yaounde Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium yesterday to set up a semi final clash against the host nation, Cameroon on Thursday.

Salah second half goal canceled Soufiane Boufal’s 7th minute goal for Altas Lions from the spot.

In his post match press conference, Salah, who was rewarded with Man-of-the-match award following his wonderful displayed, said their goal is to win the competition and make the Egyptians happy.

“We will prepare for Cameroon game. The players gave everything to the game today. They have been giving their best in every game and we want to carry on and win the tournament,” Salah said.

He added: “The players are fine and I am fine. Our goals is to make people in Egypt happy . We always fight with your minds and always give our coach 100 per cent. I told the players after 90 minute and they were brave and gave their all. They are ready to give 100 percent in any game.”

The former African Footballer of the year also admitted that the 33rd edition of AFCON is very tough for all the participating teams.

“The tournament is tough for everyone. As you can see, Algeria lost in the group stage and they have great team. Senegal qualified from group stage with one goal. I am not saying something bad about them but to admit that the tournament is tough for everyone. It was tough for us at the beginning until we adapt. Nigeria crashed out after being the best team in the group stage. We never know the next team that will be out,” he said.