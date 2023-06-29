The Christian Association of Nigeria on Thursday called on religious leaders and followers to promote interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence for a harmonious Nigeria.

The President of CAN, Daniel Okoh, made this known in a statement in Abuja while reacting to the killing of a butcher, Usman Buda, over alleged blasphemous comments by religious extremists in Sokoto State.

According to the statement, CAN extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, calling on the government to ensure the protection of all citizens’ rights, regardless of their religious affiliations.

He said, “According to reports reaching us, Usman Buda was brutally murdered over an alleged blasphemous comment. CAN firmly believes in the freedom of religion and the peaceful expression of beliefs. We, therefore, denounce any form of violence or jungle justice in the name of religion.

“This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for increased efforts to foster religious tolerance, peace, and unity in our diverse society. CAN will continue to advocate for the protection of all citizens’ rights, regardless of their religious affiliations.

“We urge religious leaders and followers to promote interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence for a harmonious Nigeria. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Usman Buda during this difficult time.”

SaharaReporters had reported that the butcher was stoned to death by the residents of the state for allegedly making a blasphemous comment during an argument with another trader at the Sokoto main Abattoir around 8am on Sunday.

“Our leaders made a fruitless attempt to save him but they could not contain the crowd. They initially rescued him and hid him before they were overpowered.

“He was beaten to death by his fellow butchers. His corpse was later taken away by the police,” an eyewitness had said.

Another account had said some of Buda’s closest business partners who attempted to rescue him sustained injuries and “are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.”