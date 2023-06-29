Thursday, June 29, 2023
HomeNEWSChristian Association, CAN Condemns Killing Of Butcher In Sokoto State For Blaspheming...
NEWS

Christian Association, CAN Condemns Killing Of Butcher In Sokoto State For Blaspheming Prophet Muhammad

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


 

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Thursday called on religious leaders and followers to promote interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence for a harmonious Nigeria.

The President of CAN, Daniel Okoh, made this known in a statement in Abuja while reacting to the killing of a butcher, Usman Buda, over alleged blasphemous comments by religious extremists in Sokoto State.

According to the statement, CAN extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, calling on the government to ensure the protection of all citizens’ rights, regardless of their religious affiliations.

He said, “According to reports reaching us, Usman Buda was brutally murdered over an alleged blasphemous comment. CAN firmly believes in the freedom of religion and the peaceful expression of beliefs. We, therefore, denounce any form of violence or jungle justice in the name of religion.

“This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for increased efforts to foster religious tolerance, peace, and unity in our diverse society. CAN will continue to advocate for the protection of all citizens’ rights, regardless of their religious affiliations.

“We urge religious leaders and followers to promote interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence for a harmonious Nigeria. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Usman Buda during this difficult time.”

SaharaReporters had reported that the butcher was stoned to death by the residents of the state for allegedly making a blasphemous comment during an argument with another trader at the Sokoto main Abattoir around 8am on Sunday.

“Our leaders made a fruitless attempt to save him but they could not contain the crowd. They initially rescued him and hid him before they were overpowered.

“He was beaten to death by his fellow butchers. His corpse was later taken away by the police,” an eyewitness had said.

Another account had said some of Buda’s closest business partners who attempted to rescue him sustained injuries and “are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.”

 



Source link

Previous article
Nigerian Petrol Marketers Project N700 Per Litre As Importation Starts July
Next article
Inter star Brozovic accepts Al-Nassr
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network