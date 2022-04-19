CELEBRITIES
Chrissy Teigen poses totally nude in steamy mirror selfie
36-year-old model, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Monday April 18 to share an eye-catching photo.
The model was standing in front of a sink in the nude and covering her chest with her arms in the photo, while also showing off wild tan lines that were the result of her wearing a swimsuit with cutouts.
“This is great,” Chrissy wrote atop the photo, poking fun at the bizarre tan lines she recently obtained.
The photo also revealed a scar from her breast implant removal surgery.
Chrissy’s new snapshot comes after she made headlines for celebrating her and husband John Legend‘s daughter Luna‘s 6th birthday at Disneyland. The family, which also includes 3-year-old son Miles, looked like they had a delightful time at one of America’s most popular theme parks in adorable photos taken during the fun-filled day.
Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seen for the first time arriving in Barbados after split rumours
Pregnant Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have brushed off split claims as they were spotted together at an airport in Barbados on Friday.
The outing comes as Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi, who was accused of having an affair with A$AP Rocky during Rihanna’s pregnancy, fiercely denied the allegations.
Shoe designer Amina Muaddi took to Instagram on Friday to issue a statement after social media was alight with claims the rapper, 33, had cheated on the heavily pregnant singer, 34, with her.
She wrote: ‘I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.
‘I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously.
‘However, in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.
‘Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore I have to speak up as this not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for.
‘While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!’
Viral reports of Rihanna and Rocky splitting after she allegedly caught him cheating with the shoe designer during Paris Fashion Week.
Kurro, a prominent Hollywood tabloid had claimed that the pop singer, who is currently pregnant with her first child allegedly caught ASAP Rocky cheating with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi
Kurro affirmed the following: “Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are rumoured to have broken up.”
“Apparently, Rihanna dumped him after discovering he was having an affair with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi.”
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made headlines together when they announced they were having a child together in February 2022.
I’ll marry another husband if my current man messes up – Toyin Lawani
Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani says she will re-marry if her third husband, Segun Adebayo messes up.
“If my husband messes up, I would still find another person and marry,” she said.
Lawani made this known in the first episode of the reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Lagos.
The Tiannah styling boss noted that she’s unbothered about the talks about her having three children for three different men.
“If my husband messes up, I would still find another person and marry if I find love and my story will be that I have four different kids for four different dads,” she said. “And if that one fucks up too, if I find love again, I will still marry again and it will be five children for five different dads.”
Lawani has three children, two daughters, and a son, from three different relationships with three different men.
JJC Skillz deletes photo of his older son Benito from his Instagram page after the young man called out his wife Funke Akindele
JJC Skillz has removed his older son from his Instagram account.
The rapper had shared a photo of his son Benito Buhari Bello this January to wish him a happy birthday.
The photo was there earlier this week, before Benito left a post on social media to make a negative statement about his father’s wife, Funke Akindele.
However, the photo is no longer on JJC Skillz’ timeline. Photo of JJC’s other grown son from a previous relationship remains on his Instagram.
This comes as Mella, Benito’s mother, warned JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele not to “expose” her family.
She also accused JJC Skillz of physically assaulting their son such that he ended up in a hospital (read here).
