Chrisland school principal, others charged to court for murder

13 total views

The Lagos State government on Thursday arraigned Chrisland School, Opebi, its principal, vice principal and two employees over the death of one of the school’s students, 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran.

Those arraigned are Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Mrs. Belinda Amao, Nwatu Ugochi Victoria and Chrisland School Limited

They were arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja

The defendants were arraigned on two count charges bordering on involuntary manslaughter, reckless and negligent acts preferred against them by the state.

While in the dock, the school’s principal, Mrs. Belinda Amao, broke down in tears as the court and counsel tried to agree on a date for the commencement of the trial.