Chrisland: Police await autopsy result on Whitney Adeniran’s body

The Lagos Police Command on Monday said it was awaiting the result of the autopsy conducted on the body of a pupil of Chrisland International School, Whitney Adeniran.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the autopsy to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Adeniran, has been done.

He, however, said the result of the autopsy was yet to be out simply because the toxicology report on the case was still being awaited.

“The autopsy for the Chrisland pupil has been done but the result is not out. We are waiting for a toxicology report,” Hundeyin said.

Adeniran died during the school’s inter-house sports at Agege stadium, in the Agege area of the state on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Two narratives had been trailing the events that led to Whitney’s death

While eyewitnesses, the school management and the doctor that attended to Whitney when she was rushed to hospital for treatment claimed that the 12-year-old pupil slumped and died of cardiac arrest, the pupil’s father, Michael, confirmed to the BBC Pidgin that his daughter was electrocuted.

“She (Whitney) died from a naked wire from one cotton candy vendor machine. After she touched it, she was electrocuted immediately. I have documented evidence that my child died of electrocution and not cardiac arrest as Chrisland School claimed,” the aggrieved father told the BBC Pidgin.

Michael had also in a Facebook post, urged the Lagos State Government to probe the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death so tha justice could prevail.

His post read in part, “As a father, I demand answers from Chrisland International High School. I am in deep pain and sorrow right now. If you are a father, you will understand my pain.

“My daughter is highly loved by us. We cherished her existence and we can never allow an institution to gloss over the death of our daughter. Since we started asking this question, the school has been asking us to back down from the autopsy and I know they know their way into the system.

“I am calling on the pathology department of @lasuth to please be honest with their result. Lagos State Government, Nigeria Government, please intervene.”

Reacting, the management of Chrisland Schools Limited, in a statement, commiserated with Whitney’s family as it described the pupil’s death as a painful loss.

“We are heartbroken and distressed. Whitney was one of our day students who opted not to participate in the inter-house sports match past for reasons we were not very sure of.

“However, on discretion, we respected her decision to err on the side of caution, because, on January 20, 2023, it is in our records that she had complained about not-too-buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents. Her father, Mr Michael Adeniran, came to the school to take her home. We emphasised to her parents to take a critical look at her,” the statement said.

Explaining that Whitney slumped in public view and not under any hidden circumstances, the school said in a bid to rescue her, she was rushed to the nearest medical facility.

