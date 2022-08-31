Chris Noth returns to the stage after sexual assault claims

Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway.

Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.”

“It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six.

Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern-classic on social media by posting an interview he did with The Rural We.

The reading was the first time the former “Law & Order” star publicly performed since his character Mr. Big was killed off on HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That,” and his final appearance was edited out of the show.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for years, and I was getting close to producing it at the Chichester Festival Theatre in England. Then COVID hit and people, didn’t really want to see [avant-garde playwright] lonesco,” he said.

The crowd was ready to see it on Saturday and Noth, “was very happy with the show,” our insider said.

“Theater is his main love. Everyone loved it. He plans to present future productions of this play,” they shared.

Noth was also fired and his character was written off from his CBS series “The Equalizer” after two women accused him of past sexual assault.

Noth has vehemently denied the sexual assault allegations.