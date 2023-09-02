What has been said this time?

The pair have already traded verbal jabs, as Eubank Jr questioned whether Smith would be prepared for a full fight. “There’s still a lot of questions that need to be answered,” he said on Sky Sports. “What happens when these two men get into a dogfight and they’re trading? No flash knockdowns. No jabbing competition. What happens when it gets saucy?”

Smith then asked the 33-year-old if he was “going to come for a fight this time?” Before Eubank Jr insisted that he would be the one celebrating, after lamenting his opponent’s previous post-fight party.

“When a man celebrates the way he celebrated, hugging and crying and ‘Oh my God,’ he was not expecting for that to happen,” he added. “That’s how I know he doesn’t really believe he’s a better fighter than me. When I beat him in the rematch, you’re not even really going to see me smile.”