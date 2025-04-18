



Chris Eubank Sr struggled to hold back the tears while discussing his son’s upcoming fight against Conor Benn, claiming Chris Eubank Jr is only in it “for the money”. Benn and Eubank are set to square off against each other at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next weekend, in what is being described as one of the biggest fights in British history. But the bout has come under criticism, with many, including Eubank Sr, suggesting the weight discrepancies between the pair are too large. Benn will have to move up from his usual 147lbs welterweight division to the middleweight limit of 160lbs for the contest, while Eubank Jr will have to drop down.

Sharing his concerns during an interview with IFL TV, Eubank Sr explained: “I’m so hurt by this, by what’s happened to him, and this is the situation they’re putting my son in now. Connor, they’re destroying his career, if they haven’t already destroyed it,” the former boxer said, while battling the tears. “Legacy, long-lasting effect of a particular event, what me and [Nigel] Benn did there wasn’t any bad language, we didn’t get into a fight outside the studio. Because we had to be noble. This is a disgrace, if it isn’t a disgrace, which one of you media guys will say it isn’t a disgrace? Fight me. It’s a disgrace.”

It’s likely Eubank Sr was referencing his own fight against Michael Watson in 1991, which left the former with life-threatening brain damage. Watson collapsed in the ring and would spend 40 days in a coma before eventually regaining consciousness. Eubank Sr continued: “We are not a country of baboons, we are Great Britain, I rest… he [Eubank Jr] won’t listen to me, he’s looking only at the money. What does a dad do if the son can’t listen, the dad has to come and speak to the public directly. My son will not listen. For him, he’s being drawn into that ‘However many millions can I earn’.”

Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has previously addressed the weight criticisms, stating: “The weight is at 160 which is Chris Eubank’s weight, it’s a much better hydration for him this time than it was last time. Conor’s coming up two weight classes, Conor’s a welterweight, he’s coming up to fight a middleweight. Nothing is unreasonable in the contract.” Eubank Jr is reportedly set to bank around £10million for next weekend’s fight, with Benn pocketing £8m instead, as per talkSPORT.





