



Chris Eubank Jr’s trainer Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre was reportedly arrested by armed police at Manchester Airport after security found a loaded gun in a suitcase as he attempted to leave the country. McIntyre was set to board a flight back home to Atlanta on Sunday morning following Eubank Jr’s TKO victory over Liam Smith at the AO Arena, Manchester.

However, an alarm was raised when a scan of the baggage showed a gun with a magazine inside. According to the Daily Mail, Armed police then descended on the departure lounge at Terminal 2 and arrested McIntyre for possession of a firearm. A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 10:45 am on Sunday 3 September 2023, officers were called to reports of a possible firearm being found in hold luggage by airport staff at Manchester Airport. “After initial inspection by security staff, GMP officers attended, and the firearm was seized. Subsequently, a man has been arrested for possession of a firearm and remains in custody for further questioning.”

An investigation is now being carried out into how the gun came to be in the suitcase and whether it was brought into the UK or purchased here. McIntyre helped Eubank Jr exact his revenge over fierce rival Smith on Saturday night after being dropped and stopped for the first time in his professional career the last time they met in January. Under McIntyre, Eubank Jr put on one of the best performances of his career, utterly dominating the former WBO light-middleweight champion before eventually stopping him in the tenth round.

Eubank Jr had switched camps to work with McIntyre prior to his rematch with Smith and joined ‘Bomac’ at the B&B Sports Academy in Omaha, Nebraska for pre-fight preparations. McIntyre is widely regarded as one of the best trainers in the world and is also the head coach of pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford. He has previously cornered former WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring and trained Amir Khan for his fight with Kell Brook last year. His growing stable of talented fighters also includes Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis, undefeated super-middleweight Steven Nelson and former WBA (regular) middleweight champion Rob Brant.





