



The long-awaited clash between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn is set to take place on Saturday night, bringing an end to the intense bad blood between them. Initially scheduled for London’s O2 Arena in October 2022, the bout was shelved when Benn tested positive for the banned substance clomifene. Despite denial of any wrongdoing, suggesting accidental ingestion through eating chicken eggs, Benn faced a two-year provisional ban. However, he was eventually cleared of any foul play, and the fight was re-announced in January 2025. In a heated face-off the following month, Eubank Jr sparked controversy by slapping Benn with an egg, a move condemned by his own father, Chris Eubank Sr, as “disgraceful”.

With tensions running high, their impending showdown promises fireworks from the start. As a middleweight and super-middleweight fighter with a 34-3 record, Eubank Jr has a noticeable size advantage over Benn, who typically competes at welterweight. The upcoming fight will be held at 160lbs, with a 10lb hydration clause included in the contract to prevent either fighter from gaining an advantage between the weigh-ins and fight night. Benn, on the other hand, has remained unbeaten in the boxing world, maintaining a flawless record of 23-0 and aiming to continue his pursuit of world championship glory. Despite securing the WBA Continental welterweight title in July 2018 and successfully defending it eight times against top-tier opponents, the 28-year-old is yet to get a shot at a world title. However, a victory over Eubank Jr, a two-weight world champion, would undoubtedly put him in contention.

What time does Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn start? The ‘Fatal Fury’ event, headlined by Eubank Jr and Benn, is set to take place on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The event begins at 5pm, with the undercard scheduled to start 15 minutes later. Those eager to watch Eubank Jr’s clash with Benn will have to wait until approximately 10pm for the main event, although this could change depending on how long the undercard takes to finish. How to watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn DAZN PPV will broadcast the event in full for £19.95, and customers will also receive seven days of free access to the DAZN platform as part of their purchase. This will allow users to explore documentaries, live fight watch-alongs, press conferences, and a wide range of other sports-related content on the platform.

Sky Sports Box Office is set to showcase the full card at £19.95, promising a thrilling fight night. The full fight card Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn at middleweight

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur at light-heavyweight

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna at middleweight

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton at cruiserweight

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke at cruiserweight Are there any other events taking place? This weekend is brimming with brawls beyond Eubank Jr vs Benn. Ashton Sylve squares up against Nicolas Polcano at College Park, Georgia’s Gateway Center Arena on Saturday night; festivities commence at midnight UK time, extending into Sunday’s early hours. Fans can stream the event through BLK Prime PPV.

Adding to the excitement, Jonathan Montrel clashes with Mack Allison IV on Sunday evening at the Carteret Performing Arts Center, with DAZN streaming the action. The event launches at midnight, with the main event landing early on Monday morning for UK viewers. Quotes corner Chris Eubank Jr: “The procedure will be parliamentary, that’s the only thing I can say about this fight. Everything will go the way I want it to go. I will be like a matador in that ring, and Conor Benn will be the bull.” Conor Benn: “It’s always personal. Every opponent I fight is personal. People want to say it’s strictly business, it ain’t business. It’s never business. If you’re trying to put your hands on me and render me unconscious it’s never business. It’s always personal, every single one of my opponents. But this one has a little bit more history to it, shall we say?”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!