



The highly anticipated rematch between Chris Eubank Jnr and Conor Benn has reportedly been set for September 20. The pair, who descend from legendary boxers of the 90s, previously clashed in April with Eubank Jnr narrowly emerging victorious. Set to be staged under the Riyadh Season banner, organisers Sela, Boxxer, and Matchroom are coordinating the event, though the location remains undecided, according to Ring Magazine. Eddie Hearn, Benn’s promoter, shared insights on potential venues while deferring the final choice to Turki Alalshikh.

Hearn expressed excitement about the prospective venues: “Spurs is contracted – it’s a fantastic stadium and it worked extremely well the first time. Obviously, it was sold out and this fight’s even bigger, so you could possibly look at Wembley to increase the capacity, but that will be a decision for His Excellency and Ring Magazine to make the final call.” Eubank Jr’s resilience saw him overcome a strained relationship with his father and a controversial weight cut to win the prior bout by points, though he was taken to hospital. While the first London encounter sizzled, Hearn envisions their riveting rivalry extending to a second showdown, speculating that Benn may well come out on top in a second encounter He declared: “I just think the second fight will be even better. They’re not going to change. They’re going to come out from the first bell and just carry on like the 13th round. And when you see a fight like that, for me, the automatic thing to do is to do the rematch.

“The fight was always going to be two fights, but sometimes a fight’s one-sided or it ends early and there isn’t really the appetite for the rematch. I think here, now with Conor having that activity, which is something that was lacking from the first fight as well, we really fancy our chances.” Ben Shalom, Eubank Jr’s promoter, also emphasises the need for discretion in planning the sequel. He added: “As the organisers of the event everyone has to be sensible as to how we approach the second fight. That probably was the one downer on the event, all the talk about the weight. And so I’m sure everyone will be sensible.

“We saw a very good fight, a very competitive fight but there were concerns around the challenge on Chris’ body. So no one wants to see that. We believe and we hope there’ll be discussions around that before we make the rematch.”





