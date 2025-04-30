



Chris Eubank Jr finds himself at the centre of a British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) investigation after controversial videos showcasing his extreme weight cut tactics were posted online. Next Gen, facing off against his arch-nemesis Conor Benn, triumphed in an exhilarating encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where more than 65,000 fans witnessed his victory by unanimous decision on Saturday night. Anticipation leading up to the clash was marred by several contentious issues, with the most shocking event unfolding during the official weigh-in. Eubank Jr received a hefty £375,000 fine for failing to meet the weight requirements, initially tipping the scales at 160.2lb and subsequently at 160.05lb. Nevertheless, on the morning of the fight, he managed to weigh in below 170lbs. Concerns were raised among boxing enthusiasts following the spread of videos showing him donning a sauna suit in a desperate attempt to drop the last few pounds, drenched in sweat in his struggle.

Subsequently, after the videos gained traction on social media platforms, the BBBofC has reportedly decided to scrutinise the method Eubank Jr used to make weight. As per Boxing Scene, this investigation is to look into whether his weight cut tactics broke their rules. BBBofC guidelines explicitly forbid the usage of saunas and sauna suits. British boxing leader Robert Smith spoke out regarding the chaotic events that occurred before Friday’s weigh-ins, commenting; “The problem arose because he was late for the weigh-in. If he’d have got there on time, considering he was only slightly over, he’d have made weight.” Eubank Jr arrived for the weigh-in at midday on Friday, an hour later than Benn. “I don’t know what they were doing,” Smith added.

“But by turning up late, it meant he had very little time to get down to the contracted weight. We had no concerns. Eubank was on track to make 160lbs. We keep records of previous fights, and the trajectory of Eubank’s weight loss was very similar to how it’s been in the past. It is an ongoing matter.” The BBBofC will now seek comprehensive details about the Brit’s intense weight cut to aid their investigation into the situation. Benn, who made weight comfortably, moved up two weight classes for the highly-anticipated clash on Saturday night. After experiencing his first professional defeat, the ‘Destroyer’ is eager to redeem himself.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Benn stated on Tuesday: “I’m ready to train now. I’ve got the heating on in the gym, I’ve got my sauna ready for the recovery after. As soon as this interview is done, I am straight in the gym. I live for this, it’s what I do, it’s who I am. “There is a rematch clause. We will see. We’ve got plenty of options but obviously we have both agreed to the rematch… It’s a bitter one to swallow this. Out of all people, losing to a Eubank. “It’s hard! Personally I thought I nicked the fight by a round. It could have gone either way… What a great fighter, what a great dancing partner. So credit to Chris for him and his win, but I want that revenge.”





