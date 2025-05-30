



George Groves says that there’s “no sequel needed” between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn. In a fight that was marred with controversy – from Eubank Jr slapping his opponent with an egg to Chris Eubank Sr publicly condemning the contest due to their weight discrepancies – ‘Next Gen’ secured a comfortable unanimous decision win over his opponent. The two swung hell for leather for 12 rounds, leaving all questions answered with regards to who truly is the more skilled fighter between them, while a capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium watched the action in the flesh and millions of others tuned in to watch on TV around the world. And while there has been talk of the two pugilists running it back once again later this year, Groves isn’t convinced that it’s what the sport needs at present. Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk via Lottoland, boxing betting, the former super-middleweight champion of the world said: “Chris Eubank vs. Conor Benn is a gimmick, they only fought because their dads did 30 years ago.

“They’re in different weight classes, at different stages of their careers, but the fight sold, so it happened. It won’t help either of them in rankings or title pursuits. “Still, it had a glorious build-up, every bit of drama you could script. They both gave everything on the night. It was a good fight. Now they’re talking about a rematch. I’m thinking, why? “They didn’t leave anything unanswered. There’s no sequel needed. If boxing heads down a path of random, ad-hoc fights with no direction, that’s when the sport will be in danger. Not because of Jake Paul, but because young, half-decent pros might choose fame or easy money – go on Love Island, win the British title, then fight on a KSI card – rather than taking tough European fights against unknown but dangerous opponents.”

It comes as Eubank Jr has noted that a rematch will take place at some point this year, allowing him to build on the £10million purse he saw from his fight with Benn back in April. He told the Diary of a CEO podcast: “Contractually, that is what is on paper. “It’s very likely that fight will happen again at some point this year. I want what the fans want. If the fans want to see it next, who am I to say no? The demand for this Conor Benn fight is at an all-time high right now so I feel like that would be the fight to make next.” Meanwhile, Matchroom promotor, Eddie Hearn, told Sky Sports of matters: “I know September 27, back at Spurs, is a date that he [Saudi financier Turki Alalshikh] has put forward and proposed. We’re ready, really.

“We signed the contract for two fights. Conor’s just desperate to run it back. He feels like he’s going to improve a lot going into that fight. [It was] his first fight in 14, 15 months, at 160lbs. Look, they provided us with just a night we’ll never forget in so many ways. And both fighters deserve so much credit. We’d love to run it back.” However, boxing purists agree with Groves that Eubank should instead direct his attention at chasing world championship glory given his is 35 and headed into the twighlight years of his boxing career. Next Gen has twice held the IBO super middleweight title, as well as the organisation’s middleweight strap over the course of his career.





