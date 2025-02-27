



Chris Eubank Jr enraged Conor Benn by threatening his fierce rival’s dad Nigel in another chaotic press conference. Two days after chucking an egg in Benn’s face, Eubank Jr took famous boxing dad Nigel to task over his involvement in the incident. The 35-year-old, who is also the son of boxing royalty, threw an egg in Benn’s face in a mad stunt at a separate press conference earlier this week. Benn was initially due to fight Eubank Jr in 2022 but he tested positive for the banned substance clomifene. He was later cleared by the WBC in 2023 after it said an “elevated consumption of eggs” was a “reasonable explanation” for his adverse finding. That was the reason behind Eubank Jr’s bizarre attack in Manchester. During the incident, former professional boxer Nigel Benn appeared to grab Eubank Jr, who has now responded. “I understand the frustration and the heat that you were experiencing a couple of days ago after I egged Conor,” Eubank Jr said, addressing the elder Benn directly.

“But you did put your hand on my neck. I am going to give you a pass because of what happened but I am just letting you know, if your hand ever touches me again, you won’t get it back.” A furious Conor Benn raged: “Shut your f****** mouth, do you hear me? Threaten my dad again and watch what happens to you.” Security kept both fighters at a distance from each other as they went face-to-face after the press conference. Benn initially tried to step forward but was held back. Eubank Jr also clashed with Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn, who questioned the boxer’s motivation ahead of the fight. He asked: “Do you want to win this fight? What desire have you got in boxing now. What is this fight all about for you?” Eubank Jr responded: “This fight is everything. This fight… it’s career-defining, ground-breaking. It means more to me than the money involved.”

Hearn interjected: “That’s what I want to hear. I don’t believe it and I didn’t believe it. Is it really? How bad…” Eubank cut in, saying: “[The money] is extremely irrelevant to me. It doesn’t matter what you (Hearn) do or don’t know. Who are you? I’m here to speak to Conor. “Speak to him, taunt him, find out what’s in his mind. You said something absurd in the last press conference, you said, ‘This isn’t the Chris Eubank show’. Whose show is it? Is it yours?” The fight between Eubank Jr and Benn on April 29 will fall 35 years after their fathers fought in an epic battle. Benn Snr won the first fight against Eubank in 1990 before a rematch ended in a draw at Manchester United’s Old Trafford a year later. Tensions between the two sons have been heightened further by the announcement that the winner of their bout could face Canelo Alvarez as part of the Mexican’s four-fight contract in Saudi Arabia. Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh said this week: “Whoever is the winner, we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo.”





