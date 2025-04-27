



Chris Eubank Jr has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after his win over Conor Benn. A gruelling 12-round battle went the way of Eubank Jr with all three judges scoring it a 116-112 victory in the 35-year-old’s favour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The British middleweight was then advised by the British Boxing Board of Control doctor to go to get checked over and he left the stadium in an ambulance. Such actions are commonplace for boxers who have gone the distance in tough fights as a precaution. Eubank Jr wore a cut over his right eye after a clash of heads and looked exhausted towards the fight’s conclusion after dropping down to make the 11st 6lb middleweight limit.

Speaking after his win, Eubank Jr said: “First of all, thank the one above. I knew I was capable of that. I just needed someone to bring that out of me. I’m not going to lie, I didn’t expect he’d be the guy to do that. The fact our fathers did what they did all those years ago, it brings out a different soul, a different spirit into you. “That’s what we both showed here tonight.”I pushed through. There’s a lot of things that have been going on in my life that I’m not going to get into right now. I’m happy to have this man back with me. We’ve upheld the family name like we said we were going to do. Onwards and upwards.” Eubank Sr was present to witness the fight despite previously requesting for it to be called off and calling his son a “disgrace” for slapping Benn with an egg at a press conference. The 58-year-old turned up by surprise alongside his son and later insisted in the ring: “I was always going to be here.”

Asked about having his dad present, Chris Jr said: “It was a big lift. It was one of those things that was special. It was special. He needed to be here. All of this was because of what he did. And we did it again baby.” On his opponent Benn, Eubank Jr admitted: “Everything surprised me. I didn’t know he had what he had in him. I really didn’t. I thought I’d break him early. I underestimated him. I didn’t train for a fight like that. I didn’t know he had that in him. He’s never shown that but then again he’s never had to show it. He had to show it tonight. So did I.” While the defeated Benn reacted: “Maybe fourteen months out of the ring played a factor. That’d be the only thing – inactivity. Apart from that, I felt like it was a close fight. I’m not going to go, ‘Yeah I think I won it.’ and all that, I’ve got to watch it back. I know it was close.

“I stayed on the ropes maybe a bit too long. He worked harder towards the end. But I’ll have to watch it back. But I enjoyed it and a massive thank you to all my supporters who came out. Some homecoming. We always knew Chris is a good fighter. All the fighting talk is fighting talk. “He’s a good fighter. I believe I can fight at 160lbs. If we don’t do the rematch, which I’d love to avenge that loss, I’ll drop down to welterweight and win the WBC world title. It’s either Mario Barrios or the rematch with Eubank. Whichever happens next I’ll be content with.”





