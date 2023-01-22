Chris Eubank Jr suffers gruesome eye injury in Liam Smith defeat

Chris Eubank Jr was left with a gruesome eye injury following his shock defeat to Liam Smith.

The Brighton fighter was floored with a huge uppercut in the fourth round of their Manchester clash on Saturday, down again moments later with the referee waving off the contest as a result.

Eubank Jr was left in a daze by Smith’s assault, attempting to fight on after the fight had been waved off, seemingly unaware he had lost with his opponent’s trainer Joe McNally rushing into the ring to grab the disoriented fighter.

In the minutes immediately following the decision, a huge swelling appeared under Eubank Jr’s right eye.

Eubank Jr has a rematch clause to challenge Smith again with Anfield a possible destination for a second fight down the line.

The Brighton fighter signalled his intent to activate that clause post-fight.

‘Big congratulations to him,’ Eubank Jr said in the ring. ‘He caught me with a great shot. ‘The build-up was the build-up, it got a bit ugly at the end. I regretted that. I respect you, I respect your family, I always have.

‘If the fans want to see a rematch, we can get it on at Anfield. Big respect, man.’

Eubank Jr suffered the third defeat of his professional career following losses to Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves in 2014 and 2018 respectively but Saturday night marked the first occasion he had been down in his 12-year professional career.

Reflecting on the defeat, Eubank Jr’s trainer Roy Jones Jr conceded it was the right decision to stop the fight, insisting he was already close to pulling his man out after the first knockdown.

Asked by IFL TV if Eubank Jr had gotten up too quickly after being knocked down for the first time, boxing legend Jones Jr said: ‘Of course he did but that he is how fighters react the first time they are knocked down, they are not used to that.

‘A guy who has never been down is thinking, “what am I doing down here, let me get up, I don’t belong down here.” Anyone would do that the first time.

‘The referee was right to call it. I kind of didn’t want to let him go back in the beginning because his legs weren’t back then I saw him fail the second test and his legs weren’t back.’