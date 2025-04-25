



Chris Eubank Jr has been slapped with a huge £426,000 fine for weighing in fractionally above the 160 pound weight limit for his highly anticipated fight with Conor Benn. The boxer will pay a mega price for failing to drop below the strict limit for the official weigh-in. Eubank kept everyone waiting for around an hour before taking to the scales. Benn, who is jumping two weight divisions to face his fierce rival, weighed in at 156.4lbs, nearly four pounds under the weight limit. However, when Eubank eventually arrived for his own weigh in, he first came in at 160.2lbs. At the second attempt, his weight was 160.05lbs. The 35-year-old will pay the £426k fine for failing to meet the requirement, a clause that was inserted into the fight contract.

Cameras were not allowed inside the official weigh-in, but a ceremonial equivalent will take place later this evening. The boxers, who have had to be separated by security on numerous occasions in the build-up, will fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow. Eubank Jr and Benn will step onto the scales again tomorrow at around 8am, less than 12 hours before they meet in a high-profile grudge bout. Neither fighter can come in at over 170lbs on the morning of the fight with a rehydration clause in place, and Eubank Jr has revealed that he will receive a £750k fine if he does so. Having fought much of his career at the 147lbs weight limit, Benn has found the weight limit easier to reach. In his last fight, a unanimous points decision win over Peter Dobson in February 2024, the 28-year-old weighed just over 150lbs. The fight is taking place three years after the original date was scheduled. However, Benn tested positive for a banned substance and was only cleared to fight in the UK last November. The build-up has been laced with brutal put-downs over each other’s careers in fiery press conferences, and Eubank Jr cracked an egg in his rival’s face in February. That prompted his own dad, Chris Eubank Sr, to call for his disqualification.

Both of their fathers, Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, were hugely successful boxers and shared an infamous rivalry in the 1990s. Eubank Sr won their original bout via TKO in 1990 before they punched to a draw three years later. Boxing icon Eubank Sr has criticised the labelling of the upcoming event as a ‘legacy fight’, remarkably insisting that he wants no association with the actions of both fighters. Speaking to The Sun, the 58-year-old said: “So my son, he smashes an egg on the face of Conor. You want me to be associated? That’s what you call legacy? It’s not legacy. That [action] is bringing the game of boxing into disrepute, that of which would have [had] a disqualifying effect back in my day. “No different to the language of Conor. The man speaks like he’s a possessed drunk. From a boxing point of view, and the fighters here (Groves and Eubank) will actually back this up, if Junior has only fought three times in three years, and if Conor has only fought three times in three years, it’s hot air.”





