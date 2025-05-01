



Chris Eubank Jr is eyeing up a showdown with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez after getting the better of Conor Benn at the weekend. The 35-year-old left hospital on Monday after being admitted for “precautionary checks” following his bout with Benn. Eubank and Benn went head-to-head at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night, 35 years after their fathers had first fought. Benn started strongly and appeared to be getting the upper hand in an uncompromising affair. But Eubank hit back and was eventually declared the winner following a unanimous decision by the judges.

Eubank reflected on his victory during an interview with Sky Sports on Thursday morning. And the veteran revealed he may attempt to set up a clash with Alvarez. “That is another stadium filler, absolutely,” he explained. “Wembley, Tottenham, any one of the large football stadiums in the UK would be filled for a fight like that. “He is an opponent that I’ve been looking at for many years now and the fans would love to see that. So 100 per cent that’s a name that’s in my line of sight and we will be doing all we can to secure that fight in the future.” Discussing a potential rematch with Benn, Eubank then explained: “Watch this space. Boxing is a very beautiful industry where anything can happen. The possibilities are endless. If a rematch is meant to be, it will be.”

Eubank was still sporting facial injuries during the chat as he spoke about Saturday’s fight. And addressing his trip to hospital, he added: “When you get into a fight for 12 rounds, there are injuries that are sustained. “I got headbutted above my eye right in the middle of the fight. It opened up and I had to go and have surgery on that. I had to sew it up. “Conor Benn and [his promoter] Eddie Hearn ran away with the story of a broken jaw. There was no broken jaw here. We are strong, our bones are dense. “I’m feeling good. I’m feeling grateful that the fight was so well received. I’m in a great place.”

Eubank has won 35 of his 38 fights as a professional. And he was told by his father – boxing icon Chris Eubank Sr – more than a year ago that he needed to fight Alvarez to “redeem” respect. The 58-year-old told talkSPORT: “Let’s get to the point, Canelo is the only person he’s gonna be able to fight now to redeem any type of respect from the fighting public. I know how you win respect, it’s not beating a Liam Smith. “Junior, this is what my view is – your saving grace is going to be Canelo. You’re a 168lbs fighter, Canelo is your way to win respect.”





