



Chris Eubank Jr sneaked eggs into his face-off with Conor Benn by hiding them in his jacket. The duo are slated to resolve their feud at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium come April 26, and they encountered each other on Tuesday evening in Manchester. Amidst the classic exchange of taunts during the event, it was the moment Eubank Jr struck Benn with his left hand, egg in tow, that stole the show.

This act by Eubank Jr referenced Benn’s previous claim that an excess of eggs led to his failed drug test in 2022. Eddie Hearn got caught up in the ensuing disorder on stage as well after clips emerged of him pushing rival promoter Ben Shalom. Benn retorted on social media, stating emphatically: “That’s the only shot you’ll land on me you f****** p****. Two rounds you are finished.” People were bemused about Eubank Jr’s ability to smuggle an egg onto the platform, which he later explained over social channels. He didn’t just sneak one but had a supply on standby, evidenced by a snapshot the 35 year old uploaded, showing his jacket pocket from last night stuffed with eggs. Eubank Jr couldn’t resist bringing up Benn’s infamous egg excuse, sharing a humorous tweet with the press: “I read a tweet that made me chuckle last week and it kind of summed up what this fight is. The guy said, ‘Chris Eubank Jr is an arrogant f***ing p**** and I can’t wait until he smashes the eggs out of Conor Benn’. I don’t understand it but that’s the passion we have garnered for this fight.” He then turned to Benn with a cheeky jab, asking, “Conor, I’ve been meaning to ask, how many eggs did you have to eat to fail those two drug tests? I’ve been racking my brains for a long time, everyone wants to know.” Benn fired back without hesitation: “I have been cleared three times… by people a lot smarter than your. One, I have been cleared and two, you will never be cleared of being a w***er.”

Earlier in the press conference, Benn had already targeted Eubank Jr’s personal life, specifically his relationship with his father, aiming to provoke his opponent. “Chris can say what he wants, but the bottom line is his dad don’t even like him,” Benn declared. “You could not pay that man enough money to sit in this man’s corner. Now that’s an accomplishment, Chris. That’s an accomplishment, well done. Most unlikeable geezer on the planet, even your own dad don’t like you.” The British boxer has been given the green light to reapply for his British Boxing Board of Control licence following a decision by the National Anti-Doping Panel, which determined that UK Anti-Doping must revoke his provisional suspension. The panel was not “comfortably satisfied” that a doping offence had occurred. The 28 year old athlete found himself under scrutiny after two adverse analytical findings in VADA tests for clomiphene, a fertility drug known to have performance-enhancing properties. The revelation of his second test came just days before his scheduled bout with Eubank Jr in October 2022.





