Chris Eubank Jr has admitted he blew up to a career-high weight after more than a year out of the ring, blaming it on a huge buffet at the iconic Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The middleweight contender finally returns to action on October 12 when he faces Kamil Szeremeta in Saudi Arabia on the undercard of the undisputed light heavyweight showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. But he says he has had to cut more weight than ever before after gorging on the culinary delights of Sin City.

The Brit, 35, is based in Vegas and he says he tipped the scales last month at 190lb (13st 5lb), more than two stone over the 160lb weight limit for the middleweight division.

That is a very manageable weight cut for an elite athlete, but Eubank admits it is new territory for him.

“For the first time in my life this year I hit 190lb. I think that might be cruiserweight,” he told former rival George Groves on his podcast. “I don’t know how I did it and it was actually quite cool because was in Vegas, yeah.”