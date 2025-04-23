The terms of the £15m fight dictate that he will be penalised for every pound he exceeds the limit. The fine is believed to be in the high six figures and could easily surpass £1m. Both fighters will have a private weigh-in on Friday morning, where they must meet the middleweight limit of 11st 6lbs.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn are set to earn a whopping £7.5million ($10m) each for their middleweight showdown this weekend. However, Brighton’s Eubank Jr could lose a significant portion of his earnings if he fails to meet the weight requirements at either weigh-in.

They will then participate in a mock weigh-in at London’s Business Design Centre at 6pm tomorrow for fans and TV.

On Saturday, both fighters must weigh-in again and cannot exceed 12st 2lbs or they will face hefty fines. Chris Sr, Eubank Jr’s father, has openly expressed his opposition to the fight, partly due to the weight restrictions imposed on his son.

He has fought his last four fights at middleweight but never with a rehydration clause. Eubank Jr has also previously competed at the super-middleweight limit of 12st.

The initial bout between the two was cancelled following an adverse analytical finding in one of Benn’s Voluntary Anti-Doping Association tests. The contracted weight for that fight was 11st 3lbs, which had also upset Eubank Jr’s father.